Ottawa Senators win home opener 5-2 over Philadelphia
Ottawa Senators fans were treated to a win as the NHL club hosted their home opener at Canadian Tire Centre.
Captain Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, Jakob Chychrun scored twice, and Jake Sanderson had one goal, as the team beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Saturday afternoon. Goalie Anton Forsberg stopped 19 shots.
More than 20,000 fans were in attendance.
The Senators are hosting back-to-back games this weekend, facing the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7 p.m.
"There's nothing like an opener and we're got two great games this weekend, so it's twice as much fun as normal," Senators CEO Cyril Leeder told TSN 1200.
Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Senators games this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
Pre-game ceremonies and plaza
The plaza outside Canadian Tire Centre opened at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for the pregame festivities. The special opening ceremony and player introductions began at 12:45 p.m. and included new owner Michael Andlauer performing a ceremonial puck drop alongside Anna and Olivia Melnyk, daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk.
The Senators said the first 10,000 fans in attendance for the home opener on Saturday would receive a unique LED wristband.
The Sens plaza included a live performance by Eastbound of ByTown, a photo booth, face painting, a $5 Molson product beer tent and various food offerings.
The United By Hockey Mobile Museum was at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, celebrating hockey's trailblazers, change-makers and business leaders.
On Sunday, the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the Sens 7 p.m. game against Tampa Bay. There will be the $5 Molson product beer tent feature, partner activations and promotions.
Food Drive
The Senators and the Senators Community Foundation will be accepting non-perishable food donations to support the Ottawa Food Bank this weekend.
Fans are asked to bring an item to donate, including peanut butter, tuna, lentils, canned vegetables, dry pasta and pasta sauce, diapers of all sizes and baby food.
Parking
The Ottawa Senators say parking lots 5 and 9 at Canadian Tire Centre have been rebranded as Slap Shot lots.
Fans can save time by paying for parking on your mobile device. You can download the Indigo Neo Mobile App or pay directly on the Indigo website.
Bags/backpacks
The Senators say in conjunction with NHL protocols, bags are restricted to clutch or wallet style bags smaller than 4"x6"x1.5" which will be subject to contactless security screening.
Bags, backpacks, purses, totes, clear bags and camera bags are not permitted.
There is no onsite bag checks at Canadian Tire Centre.
Doors open
Doors will normally open one hour before puck drop for Ottawa Senators games this season.
Senators schedule
The Ottawa Senators opened the season with a 5-3 loss to Carolina Wednesday night, but bounced back Saturday.
The Senators play the next four games at Canadian Tire Centre
- Sunday vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres at 6:45 p.m.
