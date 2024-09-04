Ottawa Senators unveil new menu items and goodies at Canadian Tire Centre this season

The timeline for a downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators remains uncertain so, for now, the club is taking steps to enhance the fan experience at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, introducing several new features and foods for the upcoming season.

A major improvement is a plan to address one of the most common fan complaints — the difficulty of exiting the parking lot after games. The organization is expected to announce a direct link from Lot 1 to Highway 417 within the coming weeks, potentially making the post-game exit less stressful.

In addition to improved parking lot access, the Senators are upgrading the overall fan experience at the CTC and this season will feature a variety of new food options, including a Canadian Cubano sandwich, crispy Korean chicken bowl, shawarma nachos, along with steak and potatoes, sushi, salads, and even a sweet sugarbush cheesecake.

"Every bite is going to give you something different to remember," says John Mitchell, executive chef with Aramark at the CTC. "We're really trying to pick up the things that people aren't really used to having in areas and really trying to drive the quality."

The arena will also introduce more self-serve concessions on both levels, a hot-food market, and a new drink market near the main entrance.

Fans can also look forward to souvenir cups and containers, some that come with free refills.

For those eager to catch the action, single-game tickets go on sale this week, with prices starting at $40 for the majority of games.

"We've had a tremendous off-season from a season seat-renewal perspective, cresting at 90 per cent," says Brendan Du Vall, Ottawa Senators VP of ticket sales and service. "We are renewing season seat members every day. We're selling season seats every day. The business community, our fan base, is excited about the upcoming season and to make sure we are best in class and delivering great service and a product that our fans can get behind."

The Senators have also announced several exciting theme nights, adding to the anticipation for the new season, including throwback Thursdays, women-in-sport, and first responders night. And a notable partnership this year is with Canadian golf sensation Brooke Henderson, who will be involved in various events with the team.

The Senators Community Foundation, which last year distributed $1.4 million to the Ottawa-Gatineau area, remains committed to supporting local communities, as well as kids in sport.

"This is the community that we are playing in and that our fans live in and we care about the community," says Jaqueline Belisto, the foundation's president. "We are an economic driver, but we are also a responsible community member and I think that's the joy that the foundation gets to do is to help solve some of those problems raising lots of money for kids who need it."

With the season set to begin on Oct. 10 against the Florida Panthers, fans have much to look forward to, including the possibility of a future move to LeBreton Flats, which could be firmed up later this month as talks continue between the Ottawa Senators and National Capital Commission.

"We are making some progress and we are still talking so I'm hopeful we'll find common ground to get something done before September 29th," says Ottawa Senators president Cyril Leeder. "There's a lot of momentum now for a team to move downtown. I think it would be great for the city. Downtown is having some struggles, so we know that an arena and the events and a hockey team would definitely help with that and I think it'll be good for the hockey club as well. Right now we're a destination; you come to the arena, you park, you come in, the game is over, you get into your car, you drive home. A downtown environment is more of an event. It's a night out downtown close to the arena with your friends or your family, then you make your way to the game. You might repeat that afterwards; stop somewhere, have a drink, have something to eat, then make your way home. So we really want for the next 50 years is to have that kind of experience for our fans where we are an event, an evening out as opposed to just a destination."