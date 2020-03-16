The Ottawa Senators have announced that they will be implementing a program to help part-time employees facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

In a statement, the organization says "We will be working with every with every individual need to minimize the impact on those employees.

They follow other NHL organizations, including the other seven Canadian NHL teams, to implement a program for their part time employees.

They also join Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group in implementing this type of program.

You can read the full statement below.

"The Ottawa Senators have just completed plans and have committed to developing a program based on the individual needs of our staff. These programs will help any part-time employee who requires support to avoid financial hardship during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We will be working with every individual and evaluating every individual need to minimize the impact on those employees.

We are continuing to do everything we can to help ensure our staff remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus, including asking staff to work from home until further notice.