OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa for the first time since July 7, 2020.

The zero figure in Ottawa comes on a day when Public Health Ontario is reporting the lowest daily case count since Sept. 1, 2020, with 114 newly confirmed cases and zero new deaths linked to the disease.

Across eastern Ontario, only one COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Active cases continue to fall and the weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 is still on the decline. Weekly average testing positivity is down and Ottawa ICUs remain free of COVID-19 patients.

The estimated reproduction number, or R(t), which measures how quickly the virus is spreading, dropped back below 1 Monday after poking above 1 on Sunday. The figure regularly fluctuates in the most up-to-date reporting. The current trend line shows a rise in the R(t) starting around Canada Day with a decline in the last few days.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step 2 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30. Step 3 begins at 12:01 a.m. July 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 4 to July 10): 3.0 (down from 3.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 5 to July 11): 0.9 per cent (down from 1.1 per cent July 1 to 7)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.84 (down from 1.03)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 749,033 (+4,101)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 498,340 (+43,218)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 54 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,132,732 (156,162 doses delivered week of July 4)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is near the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 36 on Sunday.

OPH reported that one more person recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,102.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,817 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 395

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 29

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 68 per cent (-2)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,899 (+3)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,292 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,565 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,232 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,236 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,642 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: 10 new cases since Friday

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

No active community outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

Group Home A-18641 (July 8)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.