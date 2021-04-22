OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a spike in new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, following two straight days with fewer than 200 new cases of novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows 281 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.

A total of 175 of the 281 cases involve residents under the age of 40.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 22,686 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 486 deaths.

The 279 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 181 new cases on Wednesday and 186 new cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 3,682 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Public health officials reported 1,131 new cases in Toronto, 507 cases in Peel Region and 436 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 13-19): 178.3 (Down from 190.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 11.7 per cent (up from 10.9 per cent)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.94

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 21:

Dose 1 administered: 266,257 (+16,966 since Monday)

Dose 2 administered: 28,799 (+151)

Total doses received: 305,130 (+25,740)

Figures for doses administered include residents of Ottawa who were vaccinated outside of the city as well as non-residents who received a vaccine in Ottawa. The vast majority of doses are administered to residents of Ottawa in local clinics.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 7

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 3,898

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 12

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 120 people are in local hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 118 on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine people are in the intensive care unit, up from 27 on Wednesday.

Of the people in hospital, one is under 10 years of age, one is 10 to 19 years old, two are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), 11 are in their 30s, five are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), 22 are in their 50s (six are in the ICU), 26 are in their 60s (10 are in the ICU), 39 are in their 70s (10 are in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and does not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains above 3,000.

There are 3,179 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 3,239 cases on Wednesday.

339 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 19,021 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test rest.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 25 new cases (1,781 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 34 new cases (2,831 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 65 new cases (5,134 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 51 new cases (3,399 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 42 new cases (2,979 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 34 new cases (2,724 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 14 new cases (1,631 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 11 new cases (921 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 6 new case (786 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (497 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,884 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 20.

A total of 5,659 lab tests were performed on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 64 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Nine new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 135 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 32 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 20 active community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwellings: One outbreak

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/office: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: Three outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Workplace – Transportation: One outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: Three outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Crestway Early Learning Centre (April 5) NEW Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) Woodroffe High School Infant/Toddler/Preschool Program (April 9) Edelweiss Private Academy (April 10) Global Childcare Services (April 10) Elgin Street Public School (April 12) Kids and Company Barrhaven (April 12) NEW Pleasant Park Public School – child care (April 14) Abraar Elementary School (April 15) Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 16) Gloucester High School (April 16) Alta Vista Public School (April 19) Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) Immaculata High School (April 20) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Group Home A-13005 (April 12) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13275 (April 14) Group Home A-13348 (April 14) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Group Home A-13708 (April 17)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.