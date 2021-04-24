OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the lowest one-day increase in new cases since April 1.

Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 23,086 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 488 deaths.

The 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday is the lowest one-day increase in cases in Ottawa since April 1, when 116 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The Ontario government implemented the province-wide emergency break on April 3, which included prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining and restricting capacity for in-person shopping. On April 8, Ontario imposed a province-wide stay-at-home order, which included closing all non-essential businesses for in-person shopping.

Across Ontario, there are 4,094 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Health officials reported 1,191 new cases in Toronto, 1,014 cases in Peel Region, 406 in York Region and 226 in Niagara Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 case totals between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 13-19): 170.1 (Up from 170.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.9 per cent (April 16 – 22)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.87

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 23:

Dose 1 administered: 274,215 (+7,958 since Wednesday)

Dose 2 administered: 28,686

Total doses received: 307,470

Figures for doses administered include residents of Ottawa who were vaccinated outside of the city as well as non-residents who received a vaccine in Ottawa. The vast majority of doses are administered to residents of Ottawa in local clinics.

RELATED: How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Ottawa?

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 8

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,295

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 12

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 105 people are in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 119 on Friday.

Twenty-two people are in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell below 3,000 for the first time since April 14.

There 2,869 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 3,017 active cases on Friday.

346 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 19,729 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test rest.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 17 new cases (1,827 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (2,898 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 31 new cases (5,211 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 23 new cases (3,457 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (3,031 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 15 new cases (2,777 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 12 new cases (1,659 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (935 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new case (790 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (497 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

A total of 1,947 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 22.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 4,534 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on April 22.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

A total 50,200 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario.

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION