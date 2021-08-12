OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in cases in nearly two months.

No new deaths were reported in the capital.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,924 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the highest one-day increase in cases since June 20, when 26 new cases were reported.

The 21 new cases of COVID-19 follows 10 new cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are more than 500 new COVID-19 cases reported on a single day for the first time since mid-June. Health officials reported 513 new infections on Thursday, up from 324 cases on Wednesday and 321 on Tuesday.

There are 105 new cases in Toronto, 70 in York Region and 64 in Peel Region.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 81 per cent of the 513 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Wednesday involved people who are not fully vaccinated.

A total of 360 people who tested positive were unvaccinated and 56 people were partially vaccinated.

Only two of the 113 people in ICUs have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 4 to Aug. 10): 8.4 (up from 7.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 4 to Aug.10): 0.8 per cent (up from 0.7 per cent Aug. 2 to 6)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.20

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 773,555 (+1,551)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 687,161 (+4,968)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 74 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases is above 90 for the first time since June 30.

There are 97 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 82 on Thursday. Public health says 74 of the 97 active cases involves residents under the age of 40.

Ottawa Public Health reported six newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,234.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from two people on Wednesday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one in their 30s, one is in their 60s and one in their 80s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,316 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,602 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,274 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (4,269 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,677 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,339 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,969 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,838

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 78

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 54 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,232 (+20)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,078 swabs were processed at Ottawa assessment centres on Aug. 10.

A total of 2,660 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Aug. 10.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken to the result is 18 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: