Ottawa Public Health is reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the highest one-day increase in cases since early May.

Fifty-two of the 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 32,737 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 618 deaths.

The 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday follows 106 cases on Friday and 32 cases on Thursday. The 124 cases is the highest one-day increase in cases since May 9, when 143 cases were reported.

Across Ontario, there are 1,607 new cases of novel coronavirus.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 3 to Dec. 9): 46.1 (up from 38.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 3 to Dec. 9): 3.1 per cent (up from 2.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.21

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 654 of the 1,607 new cases of COVID-19 involve people who are not fully vaccinated, while 89 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

OF the 146 people in the ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 121 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 875,281 (+3,098)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 816,812 (+630)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 611 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 524 active cases on Friday and 451 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 37 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,508.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from five on Friday.

There are no patients in Ottawa's ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 2

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 28 new cases (3,286 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 24 new cases (4,399 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (7,154 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (4,996 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 19 new cases (4,295 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 14 new cases (3,729 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (2,203 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,210 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new cases (910 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (552 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,354

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 5

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,571

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force reports 2.940 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,803 lab tests were performed on Dec. 9.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 129 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 41 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There is one ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 29 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit Dwelling: One outbreak

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Corporate/Office

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16)

Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18)

St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21)

Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22)

Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22)

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25)

Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26)

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1)

Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1)

Mary Honeywell Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2)

Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2)

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Dec. 3) NEW

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé (Dec. 3)

Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Dec. 4)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4)

St. Emily elementary school (Dec. 5) NEW)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 5)

Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6)

Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7)

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7)

École élémentaire catholique (Dec. 7) NEW

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Dec. 7)

Carleton Heights Public School (Dec. 9) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: