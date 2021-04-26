OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 190 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more people have died.

Across Ontario, there were 3,510 new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with 4,057 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19. The provincial update included 206 new cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 23,503 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. 495 residents have died. OPH also reported 290 newly resolved cases.

The number of known active cases fell again on Monday driven by a large number of newly resolved cases and the weekly incidence rate per 100,000 residents is now below 150. The estimated reproduction number, which is how many secondary cases of disease are caused by a single infected individual, has dropped significantly in the latest update to 0.55, suggesting the spread of the virus is slowing down. Anything above 1.0 means the virus is spreading.

The average weekly testing positivity rate has also dropped slightly to 10.5 per cent from 10.9 per cent.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 18-24): 143.4 (down from 156.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.5 per cent (April 19 – 25)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.55

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 26:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 291,104

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 26,953

Total doses received in Ottawa: 307,470

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 24

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 7

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,415

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 15

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses increased slightly on Monday. There are 108 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 104.

There are 27 people in the intensive care unit, up from 25.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 9

40-49: 7 (4 in ICU)

50-59: 27 (9 in ICU)

60-69: 25 (9 in ICU)

70-79: 30 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and does not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to fall.

There are 2,682 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 2,787 active cases on Sunday.

A total of 20,326 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. OPH says 290 more people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 22 new cases (1,867 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 27 new cases (2,954 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 36 new cases (5,294 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 37 new cases (3,539 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 25 new cases (3,083 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 17 new cases (2,828 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 13 new cases (1,690 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 10 new cases (950 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new case (796 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (498 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (4 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 50 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 18 COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 18 active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/office: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: Three outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: Three outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Services: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Warehouse: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) Avalon YMCA YWCA Child Care (April 14) Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) NEW Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13348 (April 14) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Montfort Hospital (April 21) Group Home A-14465 (April 24) Group Home A-14468 (April 24) NEW Group Home A-14470 (April 24) NEW Group Home A-14492 (April 24) NEW

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).