OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 61 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitalizations are steady.

To date, OPH has reported 31,943 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The pandemic death toll stands at 618 residents.

The number of known active cases rose Sunday after a drop on Saturday. Ottawa ICUs are free of COVID-19 patients for a fifth straight day.

The rolling seven-day average in Ottawa is 38.6, down from 40.9 one week ago, but up from 22.9 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 964 new infections, the most since May 30, when more than 1,000 cases were reported.

One more Ontarian has died due to COVID-19 and 558 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 20 to Nov. 26): 27.8 (up from 25.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 19 to Nov. 25): 1.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The seven-day average of new cases in Ontario is 11.70 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents compared to 2.79 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents.

More than 11.2 million Ontarians—more than 76 per cent of the province's population—are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the 964 new cases reported in Ontario on Sunday, 498 were in unvaccinated individuals, 21 were in partially vaccinated people and 396 were in people who were fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 49 cases is unknown.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 246.5 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 67.6 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 16 to Nov. 19.

More than 812,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 26.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 839,875

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 812,414

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 345 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 310 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,980.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.

There are zero patients in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 3

70-79: 1

80-89: 3

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 14 new cases (3,105 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (4,268 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (7,064 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (4,889 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,178 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,640 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,155 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,187 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (904 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,142

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,233

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 121

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) Wee Watch - Licenced home childcare - Kanata (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) Chesterton Academy (Nov. 21) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) Inuuqutigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25) Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25) Maryvale Academy of Ottawa (Nov. 26) Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: