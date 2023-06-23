Ottawa sees 6 per cent increase in violent crimes in 2022
The city of Ottawa saw a six per cent increase in violent crimes last year, with the Ottawa Police Service saying the increase was driven by a rise in assaults, threats and robberies.
The 2022 Ottawa Police Service Annual Report shows there were 7,600 violent crimes reported to police in 2022, up from 7,200 in 2021.
There were 13 homicide incidents in 2022, with 15 victims. Police say the number of shootings declined from 82 in 2021 to 60 in 2022.
Overall, there were 43,000 reported Criminal Code of Canada offences in Ottawa last year, up from 36,300 in 2021.
Police say the increase in crimes, "can largely be attributed to an increase in threats, assaults, robberies, and thefts."
Police say there was a 94 per cent increase in motor vehicle thefts, a 36 per cent spike in commercial break and enters and an 80 per cent increase in shoplifting incidents in 2022.
The service also reports demand for police increased nearly 4 per cent in 2022 to 370,000 requests for service, with 214,956 calls requiring a mobile police response. On average, officers took 8.5 minutes to respond to the scene of an emergency call.
Hate crimes
Ottawa police say the Hate and Bias Crime Unit saw a 13 per cent increase in incidents reported to officers in 2022.
There were 377 total incidents in 2022, including 300 criminal and 77 hate incidents.
Police say 51 individuals were charged with 174 criminal offences. Six students were charged with 13 counts of hate-motivated criminal offences and another eight students were given Youth Criminal Justice Act warnings.
"A hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property motivated by hate/bias or prejudice based on race, nationality or ethnic origin, disability, sexual orientation, or other similar factors," police said.
The Ottawa Police Service Annual Report shows the most serious incidents in 2022 were mischief to property, threats, assault and assault with a weapon.
Collisions
Ottawa police reported a sharp rise in collisions on Ottawa roads.
There were just over 15,000 motor vehicle collisions in 2022, up from 10,809 in 2021.
Police say there were 2,200 collisions causing injuries, and 22 fatal collisions resulting in 23 fatalities.
Ten pedestrians, eight drivers, two passengers, two motorcyclists and one cyclist were killed in collisions on Ottawa's roads.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 23-25
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa sees 6 per cent increase in violent crimes in 2022
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
Number of refugees, displaced people in the world hit record high this week
The number of refugees worldwide reached a record high earlier this week, according to the UN Refugee Agency’s statistics.
Important things to know about the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
15-year-old surf prodigy making waves for Canada
A 15-year-old surfer is helping push Team Canada to new levels, and she's only been on a board for about six years.
Business travel becomes a top priority of Gen Z professionals in 2023: survey
A recent survey conducted by American Express Canada has found that the majority of Gen Z professionals have demonstrated a strong emphasis on prioritizing business travel this year.
Cursive writing to be reintroduced in Ontario schools this fall
Cursive is making a comeback. Relegated in 2006 to an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, cursive writing is set to return as a mandatory part of the curriculum starting in September.
Atlantic
-
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The submersible called the Titan could have had vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. opposition leaders call for plan to address rural emergency department closures
Opposition leaders in Nova Scotia are calling on Premier Tim Houston’s PC government to come up with a better plan to address ongoing closures of emergency departments in hospitals, and particularly rural hospitals, across the province.
Toronto
-
Trudeau should apologize to families of Paul Bernardo’s victims for $19K in legal costs, senator says
A Canadian senator is urging the federal government to apologize after asking the families of Paul Bernado’s victims to pay thousands of dollars in legal costs.
-
Air Canada pilot flying out of Toronto Pearson becomes 'incapacitated' mid-flight: TSB
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto earlier this month became “incapacitated” mid-flight, Canada’s transportation watchdog confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Montreal
-
Montreal police chief rejects street check moratorium despite racial profiling data
Montreal's police chief is refusing to impose a moratorium on street checks despite a second independent report concluding that racialized people are disproportionately targeted by the practice.
-
Woman in her 20s fatally hit by truck in Saint-Michel
A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a truck in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Thursday afternoon.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery remains closed amid labour strife
After an optimistic round of negotiations last week, the gates of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery remain closed, as an optimistic round of negotiations last week led to the unions representing the workers being unimpressed with last-minute management requests.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds evacuated in Far North First Nation as forest fires rage
A fire near Fort Albany First Nation in the Far North forced the evacuation of hundreds of people Wednesday.
-
Homeowners demand action on radioactive waste buried beneath Elliot Lake, Ont.
While many people are proud to call Elliot Lake home, the community also has a uranium mining history that is causing concern among many.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
London
-
Curbside green bins aim to launch this year but only one company bid to process organic waste
Food waste might not have to travel far from your curbside green bin. CTV News London has learned that city hall’s public tender seeking a company to process separated household organic waste received just a single bid.
-
Eleven London firefighters awarded Ontario Medals of Bravery
Almost a dozen London, Ont. firefighters were recognized for their life-saving efforts during two devastating incidents that occurred in 2019 and 2020.
-
Security hired for Oakridge Pride event amid rise in hate towards 2SLGBTQIA+ community
With an increase in hate towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community this month, organizers of the Oakridge Pride event in London, Ont. are hiring security.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Kitchener
-
'Psychological safety for our staff': Kitchener business not accepting tips as feelings towards the practice are changing
Odd Duck Wine and Provisions in downtown Kitchener is not accepting tips from customers, instead management is paying the staff of ten above the regional living wage rate set at $19.95 an hour by the Ontario Living Wage Network.
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Alberta's retail sector grew at more than twice the national average this year
It turns out Albertans still like to spend.
-
Kurt Blind, Bow Valley College School of Community Studies valedictorian, beat the odds
Kurt Blind waved and smiled to his family as he walked to the Jack Singer Concert Hall stage, taking his place as class valedictorian for the Bow Valley College School of Community Studies.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors have little to show after first day mulling budget cuts
Saskatoon city council made almost no progress towards eliminating its $52.4 million budget deficit during its first special budget meeting Thursday.
-
Sask. RCMP release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction of teen girl
Sask. RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in North Battleford.
-
Planned Parenthood blocked from Saskatchewan schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Annual summer event series kicks off Friday at Ice District
The Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) is bringing back the Summer SolstICE event series, with various concerts, activities and events running at Ice District until September.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: Customer choked by security guard while trying to make return at Vancouver store
A trip to the store to return an item turned violent for one man in Vancouver last weekend when he says he was choked and wrestled to the ground by a security guard.
-
With no defibrillator on site, North Vancouver grandpa dies near granddaughter’s elementary school
When Chris Collens retired, he fully embraced the role of doting grandpa. Two weeks ago, the 75-year-old’s daughter Michelle asked if he could walk his granddaughter to school in North Vancouver, and he was happy to help. But just steps from the school, tragedy struck.
-
'The child welfare system in this province is broken': Calls for public inquiry into horrific abuse of B.C. foster children
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into the deeply troubling and horrific abuse of two children in foster care and ultimately, the death of one of them at a home in B.C.
Regina
-
'That to me is a protest': Regina police chief says city hall encampment exploits homelessness issue
The chief of Regina's police service reiterated that he believes the encampment in front of city hall is exploiting the plight of Regina's homeless population.
-
Crown argues manslaughter in trial for Regina mother accused of killing son
Closing arguments in the trial of a Regina mother accused of killing her son were held on Thursday, with the Crown arguing their case for manslaughter.
-
Regina Police Service headquarters unveiled following lengthy renovations
After years of construction and renovation, the Regina Police Service's (RPS) additions to its headquarters are now mostly complete.