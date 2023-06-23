Ottawa sees 6 per cent increase in violent crimes in 2022

The city of Ottawa saw a six per cent increase in violent crimes last year, with the Ottawa Police Service saying the increase was driven by a rise in assaults, threats and robberies.

The 2022 Ottawa Police Service Annual Report shows there were 7,600 violent crimes reported to police in 2022, up from 7,200 in 2021.

There were 13 homicide incidents in 2022, with 15 victims. Police say the number of shootings declined from 82 in 2021 to 60 in 2022.

Overall, there were 43,000 reported Criminal Code of Canada offences in Ottawa last year, up from 36,300 in 2021.

Police say the increase in crimes, "can largely be attributed to an increase in threats, assaults, robberies, and thefts."

Police say there was a 94 per cent increase in motor vehicle thefts, a 36 per cent spike in commercial break and enters and an 80 per cent increase in shoplifting incidents in 2022.

The service also reports demand for police increased nearly 4 per cent in 2022 to 370,000 requests for service, with 214,956 calls requiring a mobile police response. On average, officers took 8.5 minutes to respond to the scene of an emergency call.

Hate crimes

Ottawa police say the Hate and Bias Crime Unit saw a 13 per cent increase in incidents reported to officers in 2022.

There were 377 total incidents in 2022, including 300 criminal and 77 hate incidents.

Police say 51 individuals were charged with 174 criminal offences. Six students were charged with 13 counts of hate-motivated criminal offences and another eight students were given Youth Criminal Justice Act warnings.

"A hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property motivated by hate/bias or prejudice based on race, nationality or ethnic origin, disability, sexual orientation, or other similar factors," police said.

The Ottawa Police Service Annual Report shows the most serious incidents in 2022 were mischief to property, threats, assault and assault with a weapon.

Collisions

Ottawa police reported a sharp rise in collisions on Ottawa roads.

There were just over 15,000 motor vehicle collisions in 2022, up from 10,809 in 2021.

Police say there were 2,200 collisions causing injuries, and 22 fatal collisions resulting in 23 fatalities.

Ten pedestrians, eight drivers, two passengers, two motorcyclists and one cyclist were killed in collisions on Ottawa's roads.