OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the fifth straight day of case increases in the capital.

Across Ontario, there are 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Health officials reported 98 new cases in Toronto, 63 in York Region and 45 in Peel Region.

In Ottawa, the 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday follows 48 cases on Saturday, 38 cases on Friday and 29 cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES IN ONTARIO

Of the 535 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Sunday, 388 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 147 cases involve Ontarians who are fully vaccinated.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION