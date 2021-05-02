OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 174 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

This brings the city's pandemic total to 24,518 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 509 residents of Ottawa have died since March 2020. OPH also reported 195 newly resolved cases on Sunday, bringing the number of known active cases lower for a 12th day in a row.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 residents also fell to below 120 on Sunday, after peaking at more than 222 in mid-April. Under Ontario's previous colour-coded system, an incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 population was the minimum threshold for the "red-control" status, the level below "lockdown."

Public Health Ontario reported 3,732 new confirmed cases across the province on Sunday, a 10 per cent jump compared to what was reported on Saturday. The province also reported 3,947 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and said that 23 more Ontarians have died from COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data at different times of day to compile their respective daily reports.

The number of people in intensive care units across the province dropped slightly to 895 on Sunday, after reaching a record 900 on Saturday.

Ottawa saw a decline in the number of people in hospital and in the ICU on Sunday, though the numbers remain high, with more than 100 people hospitalized.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 23-29): 119.2 (down from 120.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 7.6 per cent (April 23 – 29) (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of April 30:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 322,149

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,298

Total doses received in Ottawa: 328,530

As of Friday, 37 per cent of Ottawa residents 16 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses decreased Saturday to 115 from 118.

The number of patients in intensive care is now 30, up from 29.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (2 in ICU)

30-39: 5 (2 in ICU)

40-49: 10 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 28 (10 in ICU)

60-69: 31 (9 in ICU)

70-79: 24 (3 in ICU)

80-89: 7 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has fallen below 2,000 and continues to decline.

OPH reported 1,937 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 1,960 active cases on Saturday.

195 more people have had their cases resolve, bringing the number of total resolved cases in Ottawa to 22,072.

During this latest wave, the local active case count peaked at 3,412 on April 19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 24

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 10

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,944 (+45)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 28

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 18 new cases (1,959 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 30 new cases (3,081 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 42 new cases (5,531 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 16 new cases (3,704 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 16 new cases (3,203 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 23 new cases (2,959 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 16 new cases (1,774 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 9 new cases (992 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new case (808 total cases)

90+ years old: 3 new cases (504 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 13 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 45 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 30 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 7 active community outbreaks:

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau (April 21) The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21) Centre Prescolaire et Parascolaire l'Etoile Filante (April 22) Global Childcare Services Home Daycare (April 24) Aspire Academy (April 25) Wee Watch Findlay Creek (April 25) NEW Parents Home Childcare of Ottawa (April 26)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Montfort Hospital - Unit 6C only - (April 21) Rooming House (April 23) Group Home A-14465 (April 24) Group Home A-14468 (April 24) Group Home A-14470 (April 24) Group Home A-14492 (April 24) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B - (April 26) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Group Home A-15395 (April 30) NEW The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - single unit: F7 - (April 30)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.