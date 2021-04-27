OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 144 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people have died.

Across Ontario, there were 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with 3,908 newly resolved cases. Twenty-nine more people in the province have died. The province reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Data from the Ontario government often differs from Ottawa Public Health because each health unit pulls data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

Daily case reports are typically lower on Tuesdays due to lower testing volumes over the weekend, but 144 new cases is the lowest daily case count reported since April 1.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 23,647 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 498 residents have died.

OPH also reported a record high number of 370 newly resolved cases, which brought the number of known active cases below 2,500.

The city's weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people continues to fall and is now below 140. The estimated reproduction number, which is how many secondary cases of disease are caused by a single infected individual, remains below the figure of 1.0, which means the spread of the virus is slowing down; however, the curve of the number has changed following Monday's report of a significantly lower figure.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 19-25): 132.3 (down from 143.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.5 per cent (April 19 – 25)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.92

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 26:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 291,104

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 26,953

Total doses received in Ottawa: 307,470

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 24

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 7

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,586

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 22

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses increased Tuesday to 119 from 108.

There are 31 people in the intensive care unit, up from 27.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 7

40-49: 7 (4 in ICU)

50-59: 33 (11 in ICU)

60-69: 30 (10 in ICU)

70-79: 31 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)

90+: 2

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to fall and is now below 2,500 for the first time since April 11.

There are 2,453 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 2,682 active cases on Monday.

A total of 20,696 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. OPH says 370 more people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, a record number for newly resolved cases.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 19 new cases (1,886 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (2,969 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 35 new cases (5,329 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 23 new cases (3,562 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 17 new cases (3,100 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 17 new cases (2,845 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 10 new cases (1,700 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (952 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (800 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (498 total cases)

Unknown: Two new cases (6 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 NEW cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 57 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 20 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 18 active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/office: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: Four outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: Three outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Warehouse: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) Avalon YMCA YWCA Child Care (April 14) Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21) Global Childcare Services Home Daycare (April 24) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13348 (April 14) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Montfort Hospital (April 21) Group Home A-14465 (April 24) Group Home A-14468 (April 24) Group Home A-14470 (April 24) Group Home A-14492 (April 24)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).