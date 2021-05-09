OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 143 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 25,363 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020 and 523 residents have died.

The daily case count Sunday was slightly higher than the 112 cases reported on Saturday, but weekly monitoring trends continue to see a downward decline, with the incidence rate per 100,000 population below 90. The estimated reproduction number, which measures how many additional people each person with COVID-19 infects, has been below 1 since the middle of April, which suggests that the spread of the virus is slowing down.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 held steady on Sunday.

Provincial health officials reported 3,216 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Sunday, after reporting fewer than 2,900 cases on Saturday. Forty-seven more people in Ontario have died. The province also reported 3,653 newly resolved cases. Public Health Ontario reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units gather data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 1 to May 7): 81.3 (down from 87.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.6 per cent (April 30 to May 6)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.85

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 7:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 368,616

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,993

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 380,330

As of Friday, 43 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 81 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, a figure that held steady since Saturday.

There are 21 people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 3

40-49: 8 (4 in ICU)

50-59: 26 (7 in ICU)

60-69: 12 (5 in ICU)

70-79: 22 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 5

90+: 3

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline and is below 1,500.

There are 1,448 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 1,458 active cases on Saturday.

151 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 23,392.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,493 (+15)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 46 (+2)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 2

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,310 (+19)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 38 (+2)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 18 new cases (2,034 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (3,193 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 28 new cases (5,715 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 31 new cases (3,864 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 17 new cases (3,326 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 18 new cases (3,071 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 6 new cases (1,821 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 0 new cases (1,017 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 2 new cases (815 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new case (504 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

Public Health Ontario said Sunday that 38,540 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Saturday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 14 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 36 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are six active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) Parents Home Childcare of Ottawa (April 26) Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28) Centre Educatif Les Debrouillards (April 29) Service de Garde Les Petit Pinceaux childcare (April 29) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (May 1)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Montfort Hospital - Unit 6C only - (April 21) Rooming House A-14693 (April 23) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B - (April 26) Alta Vista Manor Retirement Home (April 27) NEW Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Group Home A-15395 (April 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - single unit: F7 - (April 30) New Orchard Lodge LTC - Single Unit: Second unit east corridor (May 1) NEW Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Group Home A-15742 (May 4) Group Home A-15787 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.