Ottawa schools closed Friday due to winter storm

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death

Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina