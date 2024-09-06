Ottawa school transportation short 20 drivers as of Friday

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says its driver shortage continues to be an issue, with a slight improvement since last week.

The authority is reporting a shortage of 20 drivers, impacting 1.8 per cent of its services – around 80 transportation trips – as of Friday. OSTA was short 24 drivers on Aug. 28.

Currently, there are approximately 14 drivers in training awaiting their licences from the Ministry of Transportation.

“We continue to work closely with our ministry partners to ensure that licensing clearances are being processed as quickly as possible,” OSTA said on its website.

While most of the affected routes are in west-end and central Ottawa, OSTA says it acknowledges the impact the shortage has on students and their families, especially those living in rural areas. It notes that providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation to and from school remains a top priority, pointing out its continuous investment in its Drive Yellow recruitment campaign to address the shortage and hire more drivers.

The driver shortage fluctuates throughout the year for many factors, including last-minute resignations, downgraded licences, serious medical situations and other circumstances. OSTA notes that some drivers do not return after the holidays.

"Operators look for the most appropriate route for that driver, given where they live and their personal circumstances. This impacts other routes and may initiate/cause changes to the routes on long-term cancellation," reads the website.

Parents are reminded to monitor OSTA's website for the latest information about the cancellations, as cancelled services may change on a daily basis.

The information available online is meant to give parents and guardians enough time to plan ahead.

An update about the shortage will be shared at the end of next week.

A full list of the cancelled routes is available online.