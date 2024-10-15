Ottawa school bus authority short 7 drivers with 12 in training

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it is making progress on its driver shortage, announcing it is now just seven drivers short, down from around 20 at the start of the school year.

    In a post on social media, OSTA said the driver shortage is affecting 28 runs. Twelve drivers are in training, OSTA said, a number that is unchanged from an update on Sept. 30.

    According to OSTA's website, 20 runs are listed under long-term cancellations because a driver is not available.

    Two routes are expected to resume on Oct. 21, providing transportation to Blossom Park Public School, St. Francis Xavier High School and Intermediate School, St. John the Apostle School, Vimy Ridge Public School, Knoxdale Public School and Pinecrest Public School.

    Runs serving Agincourt Road Public School, Briargreen Public School, Hilson Avenue Public School, Roland Michener Public School, Sacred Heart High School and Intermediate School, and Sir Winston Churchill Public still have no return date.

    OSTA is holding a virtual Public Governance Board Meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Details are on OSTA's website.

