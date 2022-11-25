Ottawa school board introduces new dress code six months after controversial ‘blitz’

Béatrice-Desloges Catholic High School in Orléans. (Google Street View) Béatrice-Desloges Catholic High School in Orléans. (Google Street View)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation. It comes as Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukraine's power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.

More children's medication arriving in Canada amid 'multi-demic'

An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina