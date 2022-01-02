Ottawa's medical officer of health says she supports keeping schools open, despite calls from teachers' unions and others to shut them down amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Representatives from several teachers' unions in Ottawa penned an open letter to Dr. Vera Etches on Friday, urging her to use her authority as medical officer of health to order a temporary closure of schools until additional safety measures are put in place, including access to N95 masks for staff and students, better air filtration in classrooms, and priority for boosters for education workers and older students.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Dr. Etches said she does not support closing schools.

"While I am expecting further guidance from the province about school reopening and measures to limit transmission in the community, I am currently in support of schools returning," she wrote. "I have evaluated the evidence and recommendations from my healthcare colleagues that being in school is what is best for children, youth, families and the health of our community overall."

The province delayed the resumption of school this week by two days. School boards that were set to resume classes on Monday will now start back up on Wednesday.

Etches says evidence suggests schools are not a driver of COVID-19 in the community.

"The information we have from throughout the pandemic is that schools being open is not a key reason for making the pandemic spread worse. In Ottawa, in December, with the Omicron variant circulating, the data showed that the COVID-19 rates grew in the community much faster than in the school population. Many of the introductions of COVID-19 into schools were related to transmission from social and sports activities outside of school," she said.

OPH is recommending keeping contacts to a minimum, including a pause on indoor contact and team sports while Omicron is spreading.

Etches has long been an advocate of keeping schools open for reasons that include the mental health of both students and parents.

"If schools do not re-open, there is the potential that this could result in more indoor gatherings of children and more community transmission as parents and caregivers may need to rely on others to watch their children for work or for their own mental health, which we saw with previous COVID-19 waves," she said.

"While overall schools are not likely to be riskier for children than the contacts they have in the community, we know there would be harms from closing schools. Children and youth have fallen behind in social and educational development. They have more mental health challenges – depression, anxiety, eating disorders, hospitalizations included. Parents and guardians also report high levels of stress when schools are closed and their ability to work is affected. Keeping schools open consistently remains a key pandemic goal for the health of children and youth. School is an essential service."

Etches stressed that keeping COVID-19 out of schools depends on proactive screening and keeping children home when they experience symptoms.

Etches responded to some of the requests in the open letter from unions, asking for N95s and vaccination priority. She recommends three-layer masks that fit well and can be worn throughout the day for both children and educators, and she says the city is working on expanding vaccine access.

"Some have suggested keeping schools closed until all children and youth are fully immunized. Unfortunately, with an 8-week interval between doses and 61% of children 5-11 immunized with one dose at this time, that timeline would mean too much missed school that causes known harms," she said. "That said, I am working with the City of Ottawa’s Emergency Operations Centre to ensure there is ongoing access for children and youth to receive first and second doses. As well, the team is working to create a way to focus on immunizing childcare and education staff with booster doses while continuing to focus on increasing rates of vaccine coverage with booster doses in older adults."

Etches says Ottawa Public Health's goals during the Omicron surge are to keep a focus on minimizing severe outcomes and strain on the healthcare system, and on maintaining essential services.

"I will continue to listen to the questions and concerns that people raise and work to see us through this wave. Concerns for the whole population’s health, and all dimensions of health – related to infection and to mental health, continue to be our priority."