Ottawa police say they have one person in custody after the Rideau Centre mall was locked down Tuesday afternoon.

"One person is in custody, the police operation is ongoing," police tweeted just after 1 p.m.

Officers with guns drawn could be seen outside the mall, including at the Rideau transit station. Heavily armed tactical officers could be seen entering a mall entrance on Rideau Street.

Police are urging people to avoid the area. Employees have been evacuated from the mall and police aren’t letting anyone near the downtown Ottawa building, as well as other nearby stores on Rideau Street.

A message to employees said the building was locked down due to an emergency. Employees who hadn't been evacuated were instructed to lock down within stores and stay away from the doors.

A later message to mall tenants said police would be sweeping the mall floor-by-floor and store-by-store.

Police earlier tweeted they responded to a shoplifting call with a "possible weapon," that one person was arrested and there was no threat to public safety, but then deleted the tweet.

Multiple witnesses earlier reported the power went out inside the shopping centre. Customers just inside an entrance on Rideau Street were told to leave and run west, toward Sussex Drive soon after police arrived. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Ottawa's LRT service was suspended between uOttawa and Parliament stations, but has since resumed.

It's the mall's first day open in more than three weeks. It closed during the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...