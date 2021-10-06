OTTAWA -- A 60-storey building could soon be overlooking Little Italy, Dow's Lake and the new home for the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, across the street from the current tallest building in the capital.

Coun. Riley Brockington announced on Twitter a plan has been submitted to build Ottawa's tallest tower at 829 Carling Ave., at Preston Street.

The site is the current location of a CIBC branch.

The 60-storey tower would be built across the street from the Claridge Icon building at 505 Preston Street, which has 45-storeys.

Brockington says Ottawa's Planning Department has notified the public of an Official Plan amendment, zoning and site plan application to build the 459-unit tower. There would be 385 parking spots for vehicles, and 230 spots for bicycles.

The new $2.8 billion Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus will be built on federal land between Dow's Lake and the Central Experimental Farm.