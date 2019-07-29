

Ottawa's Michael Woods has just finished his first Tour de France, a grueling three week race throughout parts of France and Belgium. It is the most prestigious annual men's race that passes through Paris, various terrains and steep mountain ranges. Woods placed 32nd and for a good part of the race, he was cycling in the top pack of racers, amongst some of the best in the world. Unfortunately he crashed twice, broke two ribs and dealt with major cuts and bruises that almost forced him to withdraw from the famous race.

Since jumping on a bike at age 25, the 32-year-old has had a very short but incredibly successful career on two wheels. Michael Woods retired from running due to stress fractures but before that, he's known to be the first human in history to run a sub-4 minute mile and finish the Tour de France. When Woods was 18 years of age, he ran a 3 minute, 57.48 second mile. That race time is the fastest time for a Canadian on home soil.

Congratulations Mike Woods!