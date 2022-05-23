Ottawa's mayor says it would be a 'huge help' if residents work from home on Tuesday
Mayor Jim Watson is asking Ottawa residents to work from home on Tuesday as the cleanup continues from Saturday's devastating storm.
More than 110,000 homes and businesses remain without power across Ottawa. The city says three dozen roads remain closed due to debris and downed power lines, and lights remain out at several intersections.
"It would be a huge help if you are able to stay at home and stay out of the way of those essential workers as they get their job done," Watson told reporters Monday afternoon.
Ottawa police have asked people to avoid travel if possible this weekend due to the debris and downed wires.
Ottawa's Public Works General Manager Alain Gonthier says several hundred traffic signals were knocked out of service by the storm.
"Our traffic and roads crews are still in the process of repairing signs, light posts, traffic signals – many of which have been damaged or are still without power," Gonthier said.
Watson says fewer people on the roads will help the cleanup efforts.
"We've learned to work from home if we can, and that's probably the best advice I can give you for the next day or two until we get things stabilized, particularly the traffic lights," Watson told Newstalk 580 CFRA's the Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Monday morning.
"At the end of the day, we have to make sure that people are safe. Our transit system got back up and running relatively quickly."
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board have announced all elementary and secondary schools will be closed on Tuesday and there will be no virtual learning. Schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday.
Algonquin College says all classes and services – virtual and in-person - are cancelled on Tuesday at the Ottawa campus.
"All employees at the Ottawa campus who are not directly involved with restoring operations, or have not been directly advised by their manager to attend work on campus, should remain at home on Tuesday," Algonquin College said Monday.
