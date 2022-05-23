Ottawa's mayor recommends people work from home for the next few days

Mayor Jim Watson is asking Ottawa residents to work from home over the next few days following the long weekend as the clean up continues from Saturday's devastating storm.

More than 160,000 homes and businesses remain without power across Ottawa, while dozens of traffic signals are out across the city.

"We've learned to work from home if we can, and that's probably the best advice I can give you for the next day or two until we get things stabilized, particularly the traffic lights," Watson told Newstalk 580 CFRA's the Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

"At the end of the day, we have to make sure that people are safe. Our transit system got back up and running relatively quickly."

At least two schools will be moving to virtual learning on Tuesday because the buildings were damaged by the storm. Castor Valley Elementary School and St. Monica School on Merivale Road suffered extensive damage in the storm.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board told parents last night facilities staff have been inspecting schools and cleaning up the properties. Families will receive an update on plans for schools later today.

"The schools I know for instance are going to inspect all their schools to make sure they're safe," Watson said.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says staff have been assessing all schools for any damage following the storm.

"We plan on being ready for Tuesday," the board said on Twitter.

