Ottawa's House of Cheese closes after nearly 50 years

A beloved cheese store in the ByWard Market has closed its doors after nearly 50 years in business.

The House of Cheese in the ByWard Market Square sits empty on Thursday, and a 'For Lease' sign hangs on the store front.

The family-owned store has been serving Ottawa and the national capital region since 1975, according to its website.

The House of Cheese specialized in hard-to-find imported and domestic cheeses. It also sold deli products, gift baskets, equipment and other specialty items to customers.