Ottawa’s Home and Garden Show is back this weekend

It’s one of Ottawa’s top spring events.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the Ottawa Home and Garden Show at the EY Centre this weekend. From new kitchens to bathrooms, homeowners are checking out the latest trends.

The show was cancelled the past two years due to COVID restrictions. This year, back for in-person attendance.

Some of the most popular booths are the ones demonstrating kitchen gadgets like Larry Dewdad’s Sumo Slicer.

"You get three blades, slice, coarse and fine," Dewdad says. "When the grandkids come over on Sunday’s let them put a couple of Oreo Cookies in there, or Smarties. They love it as a little topping on their ice cream."

With gas prices at record levels, electric bikes are getting a lot of attention.

"It’s vintage looking," said one show attendee. "It takes you back to the old Harley’s."

"Three ways to ride it. Throttle. Pedal assist. Or you could always just use your regular gearing," says Marc Cherry of Vintage Iron.

Graham Chabot of Seramikku Knives was here showing off his ceramic blades that even after slicing an apple 24 hours ago, it still wasn’t browning.

"Ceramic is chemically inert," says Chabot. "So there’s no chemicals in there that’s going to cause any reaction with the food.”

There are so many things here to see at the Home and Garden Show. From quirky gadgets to home renovation projects, even hot tubs. With 310 exhibits there’s something here for everyone.

"The whole concept behind it is so people could come on site, visit, see all the experts, get multiple quotes," show manager Robert Johnstone said. "Versus running around on the internet, going all over the place, calling multiple people."

There’s even exhibits which caters to pets.

"It’s a mobile pet photography studio," says Beth Alexander of Unleashed Pet Photography.

Most here have renovations on the mind, but others plan on spending their money elsewhere.

“I can tell you, home reno’s is probably taking a back seat to a vacation," attendee Tim Richardson said.

"Getting away and seeing something in the world, making memories again, is something we definitely need."

From vacations to staycations and renovations, Ottawa’s Home and Garden Show has it all.

