OTTAWA -- Members of Ottawa’s tight-knit Greek community are mourning the loss of a popular chanter at the Greek Orthodox Church.

Andreas Andreadis was just 39 years old when he passed away Wednesday from COVID-19.

“His lungs were getting bad and his heart couldn’t take it anymore. That’s how he left us,” said brother Jimmy Andreadis.

“Tragic…just puts life in perspective, you don’t know when it’s your last time on earth.”

Andreadis’ brother said he wanted him to be remembered for the good things he did throughout his life, his love of jokes and wrestling.

Andreadis was a chanter at the Greek Orthodox Church for years.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Tom Varvaresos, the second vice-president of the Hellenic Community of Ottawa. “Andreas has been a staple in our community forever. He’s a fixture there at every religious function every church service wedding, baptisms, funerals.”

Prayers and well wishes are also being sent to Father Alex Michalopulos, a pillar in the Greek community, who remains in hospital with COVID-19.

“Father Alex is doing much better,” said Varvaresos.

“Father Alex is such a dynamic part of our community… he’s tireless, selfless and his interaction with everyone is tremendous and probably would’ve lead to him being exposed in many different circumstances.”