OTTAWA -- There is no change in the City of Ottawa’s curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But residents are being asked to take steps to help protect staff picking up the items at your curb.

Environment Committee Chair Scott Moffatt tweeted out some tips for residents to help out, including placing used paper facial tissues in plastic bags before disposing them in the green bin.

Food soiled paper towels, napkins and tissues are accepted in the green bin. Residents can also place plastic bags in the bin.

Placing used paper facial tissues in plastic bags before disposing them in the green bin



Placing garbage in bags before placing it in the garbage containers

Moffatt also recommends placing garbage in bags before placing it in the garbage containers.

The City of Ottawa has cancelled the first Household Hazardous Waste Depot scheduled for April 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moffatt says residents should store hazardous waste safely until the depots resume.

Storing household hazardous waste safely until the one-day household hazardous waste depots resume



Examples of household hazardous materials: paint, propane cylinders, pool chemicals, household batteries, pesticides, aerosol containers such as oven cleaners.

Examples of household hazardous materials include paint, propane cylinders, pool chemicals, household batteries, pesticides and aerosol containers.