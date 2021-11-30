OTTAWA -- Ottawa's French public school board says it was the victim of a network security breach in October and it paid the hackers a ransom to secure the stolen data.

In a statement on its website, the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) said it was notified of the cyberattack on Oct. 18. The network was secured later that day, but officials learned hackers had stolen approximately 75 gigabytes worth of data about employees and some students and parents dating back to 2000 that was stored on a server at the board's main office.

"If you were employed by CEPEO at any time after 2000, your personal information may have been stored on the server," the board said. "We will use the contact details available to write to you personally within a week if your social insurance number, bank account number, unexpired credit card number, or date of birth has been compromised. Where applicable, we will also provide you with a free credit monitoring service for a period of 24 months."

The board explained that fewer students and parents, both current and former, were affected, and those who have been impacted will be contacted as soon as possible. The reason it took so long to announce the breach was because the board spent a lot of time analyzing what data was taken in order to offer the best advice, it said.

Anyone with questions about the incident is asked to reach out to cyberincident@cepeo.on.ca.

It's unclear how much money was paid to the hackers. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the school board for comment. The board admitted it has no way to know whether the payment ensured the compromised data was deleted, but they said they have no reason at this time to suspect it was not deleted.

The board contacted police and the Ontario privacy commissioner.

Officials apologized to the people affected and urged them to remain vigilant for possible attempts to target them personally.

"We ask all members of our community to be vigilant. As always, you should watch out for phishing emails and other suspicious communications and monitor your financial accounts for any signs of fraudulent use," the CEPEO said.

More information about scams and frauds can be found at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.