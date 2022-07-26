Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total

Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total

File photo of The Ottawa Hospital. (CTV News Ottawa) File photo of The Ottawa Hospital. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer

A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina