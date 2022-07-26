Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths in the capital, meaning there have now been more deaths from the disease in 2022 than in all of 2021.
Last year, OPH recorded 228 deaths from COVID-19. As of Monday, there have been 230 deaths in the city since the start of 2022.
The latest figures come from OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated every Tuesday and Friday. Since Friday, OPH reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 492 new laboratory-confirmed cases in the city.
A total of 840 Ottawa residents have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.
OPH is reporting 44 residents of Ottawa are hospitalized because of COVID-19 with one in intensive care. On Friday, OPH reported 39 hospitalizations with one in ICU. The latest OPH data shows hospitalizations have declined overall since July 18, when 54 residents were in hospital because of COVID-19.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 82 patients (down from 99 patients on July 22)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 37 patients (down from 42 on July 22)
- Montfort Hospital: 30 patients (unchanged from July 22)
- CHEO: Six patients (unchanged from July 22)
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 77,737 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 840 deaths.
There are seven new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings since Tuesday.
Ottawa’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is showing signs the level of COVID-19 in the capital may have peaked. The viral signal has been on a decline since July 14, though it remains high, relative to most other waves.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 18-24): 93.5 (up from 81.9)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 19.7 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,346 (+107)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated July 25.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 919,326
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 885,200
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 585,700
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of July 19)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 62 in hospital, 1 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, July 22):
- 14 long-term care homes
- 23 retirement homes
- 22 hospital units
- 10 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
