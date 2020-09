OTTAWA -- The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 3,000.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced on Twitter that there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Ontario is reporting 132 cases of #COVID19 as the province processed over 26,000 tests. Peel is reporting 45 new cases, with 31 in Toronto and 22 in Ottawa. Every other public health unit is reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 units reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 3, 2020

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,009 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 267 deaths.

Ontario reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on Thursday, including 45 cases in Peel Region and 31 cases in Toronto.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full update on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.