Ottawa's Courtyard Restaurant closing its doors after 40 years of business

A historic restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors, after more than 40 years of business in the tourist area.

The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street says it is closing after hosting its last dinner on Tuesday evening.

"To our loyal guests, thank you for your years of support," The Courtyard Restaurant said on Instagram.

"Thank you Ottawa, for over 40 years of patronage, it has been a pleasure to serve you."

The Courtyard Restaurant first opened in July 1980.

The building at 21 George Street was first constructed as a log tavern in 1827, according to The Courtyard Restaurant's website. By 1837, the original building was replaced by a structure made of "locally quarried limestone." From 1875 to 1888, the building was refurbished and operated as the "Clarendon House Hotel," according to the website. The building also served as headquarters for the Geological Survey of Canada and a branch of the Mines department.

The website says the NCC began renovations in 1978 to transform 21 George into The Courtyard Restaurant.