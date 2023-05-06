Ottawa River levels stabilizing in national capital region

The Ottawa River continues to flood several roads in Gatineau on Saturday, Officials say water levels are stabilizing, and should begin to recede in the coming days. (City of Gatineau/release) The Ottawa River continues to flood several roads in Gatineau on Saturday, Officials say water levels are stabilizing, and should begin to recede in the coming days. (City of Gatineau/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina