Ottawa River levels stabilizing in national capital region

Water levels are stabilizing along the Ottawa River through the national capital region this weekend, with levels expected to begin to slowly recede in the coming days.

Meantime, a boating ban is now in effect on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River through the national capital region due to the flooding.

Residents living along the Ottawa River kept a close eye on water levels this weekend as levels were expected to peak after six days of heavy rain.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says flows have peaked and are slowly declining along the Ottawa River between Mattawa and Chats Lake.

"Elsewhere, levels are expected to reach a peak today and should begin to decline slowly in the coming days," the organization said in a statement.

The city of Gatineau reported water levels "have been stabilizing, as anticipated" on Saturday.

"The slow and gradual decrease should start early next week," city officials said in a statement. "All shoreline property owners must remain vigilant and leave the protections they installed in place because the situation continues to remain precarious."

The forecast from the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board calls for water levels at Lake Deschenes to decline 5 cm on Sunday, with further declines next week.

West Carleton

The West Carleton Disaster Relief reported water levels increased more than expected Friday night.

"Even though all along the authorities have been saying that it wouldn't reach 2017 levels, we're within a whisker of it. I think four centimetres below that," Allan Joyner told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent.

Volunteers spent the day filling sandbags at the Constance Bay Community Centre.

Gatineau

In Gatineau, 137 people have left their homes due to the flooding and are now living in hospitals.

A total of 694 people have registered with the city as flood victims.

City officials say while water levels are stabilizing, people need to remain prudent.

"All shoreline property owners must remain vigilant and leave the protections they installed in place because the situation continues to remain precarious," the city said.

The city is reminding people to avoid driving through the flooded areas, and to reduce their speeds on roads that are under water.

Boating ban

Transport Canada has announced vessels are temporarily prohibited on parts of the Ottawa River in Quebec, specifically, from the west point of Allumette Island to Masson-Angers, and from the Carillon Dam to Pointe-Calumet.

The restrictions do not apply to emergency and support vessels.

Surete du Quebec officers are patrolling the waters to enforce the ban from the west end of L'Isle-aux-Allumettes to the MacDonald-Cartier Bridge, and from the bridge to Masson-Angers.