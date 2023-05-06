Ottawa River levels stabilizing in national capital region
Water levels are stabilizing along the Ottawa River through the national capital region this weekend, with levels expected to begin to slowly recede in the coming days.
Meantime, a boating ban is now in effect on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River through the national capital region due to the flooding.
Residents living along the Ottawa River kept a close eye on water levels this weekend as levels were expected to peak after six days of heavy rain.
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says flows have peaked and are slowly declining along the Ottawa River between Mattawa and Chats Lake.
"Elsewhere, levels are expected to reach a peak today and should begin to decline slowly in the coming days," the organization said in a statement.
The city of Gatineau reported water levels "have been stabilizing, as anticipated" on Saturday.
"The slow and gradual decrease should start early next week," city officials said in a statement. "All shoreline property owners must remain vigilant and leave the protections they installed in place because the situation continues to remain precarious."
The forecast from the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board calls for water levels at Lake Deschenes to decline 5 cm on Sunday, with further declines next week.
West Carleton
The West Carleton Disaster Relief reported water levels increased more than expected Friday night.
"Even though all along the authorities have been saying that it wouldn't reach 2017 levels, we're within a whisker of it. I think four centimetres below that," Allan Joyner told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent.
Volunteers spent the day filling sandbags at the Constance Bay Community Centre.
Gatineau
In Gatineau, 137 people have left their homes due to the flooding and are now living in hospitals.
A total of 694 people have registered with the city as flood victims.
City officials say while water levels are stabilizing, people need to remain prudent.
"All shoreline property owners must remain vigilant and leave the protections they installed in place because the situation continues to remain precarious," the city said.
The city is reminding people to avoid driving through the flooded areas, and to reduce their speeds on roads that are under water.
Boating ban
Transport Canada has announced vessels are temporarily prohibited on parts of the Ottawa River in Quebec, specifically, from the west point of Allumette Island to Masson-Angers, and from the Carillon Dam to Pointe-Calumet.
The restrictions do not apply to emergency and support vessels.
Surete du Quebec officers are patrolling the waters to enforce the ban from the west end of L'Isle-aux-Allumettes to the MacDonald-Cartier Bridge, and from the bridge to Masson-Angers.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments:
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Who is Penny Mordaunt? U.K. politician first woman to present Sword of Offering to British monarch
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, becoming the first woman to present the Sword of Offering to a British monarch.
'Very thoughtful, generous, very funny': Former PM Mulroney says of King Charles III
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he thinks newly crowned King Charles III will 'surprise everyone,' and 'be excellent' as the new monarch, in part because he has been 'constantly underestimated all of his life.'
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Health Canada recalls Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors over possible device failures
Health Canada has issued a recall for Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors due to possible device failures.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Heart-wrenching cries echoed as funerals were held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened just a day apart this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
Atlantic
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Nova Scotians watch historic coronation of King Charles III
Nearly 100 royal watchers and dignitaries gathered at government house in Halifax before the sunrise to watch the crowning of King Charles III.
-
Coronation ceremony held at Fredericton’s government house
Hours before the official ceremony, New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy welcomed about 150 royal watchers into government house to watch King Charles III's coronation.
Toronto
-
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
-
Ontario officials congratulate King Charles III on coronation day
Ontario’s highest officials offered congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation day, saying he has an “abiding curiosity and love” for Canada.
-
Leafs head south looking to climb out of 0-2 hole: 'A lot of hockey left'
The Maple Leafs are back under pressure -- and under the microscope.
Montreal
-
King Charles III: Royal watchers take in coronation at NDG Legion in Montreal
It was an early wake-up call for Montrealers who gathered to watch King Charles III's coronation at the Royal Canadian Legion's NDG Branch on Saturday. The Legion opened its doors at 6 a.m.
-
Quebec public security officials say 89 communities affected by spring flooding
Quebec public security officials say 89 municipalities are dealing with spring flooding with more than 660 people across the province forced to leave their homes.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
One person struck and killed by a train in northwestern Ont.
A 38-year-old resident of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has died after being struck by a train.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes a stop in Sudbury
Jagmeet Singh, the federal leader of the New Democrat Party, was in Sudbury on Saturday.
London
-
Three teens involved in Thamesford crash
Residents living along a dead-end street in Thamesford say they are worried about three teens involved in a serious crash early Saturday.
-
Signs of the season — Dundas Place reopens for salsa dancing
Salsa street parties have returned to Dundas Place.
-
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Winnipeg
-
'A great friend, daughter, sister, granddaughter': The memorial bench honouring Jordyn Reimer's memory
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by an alleged drunk driver last year is honouring her memory with a new walking trail bench in Transcona.
-
'A passionate, dedicated bunch': Point Douglas community cleanup tackles excess garbage
Point Douglas residents were out in force Saturday, cleaning up garbage and litter they say mostly comes from other parts of the city.
-
RCMP still searching for suspect in highway hit and run
Selkirk RCMP have found the vehicle used in a fatal hit and run in Scanterbury last month.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist airlifted after Cambridge crash
One person has been airlifted after a crash that shut down a section of Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
-
Free Comic Book Day brings out fans and newcomers alike in Waterloo
Comic book fans and newcomers alike flocked to Carry-On Comics in Uptown Waterloo for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
-
Hundreds expected at coronation-themed events in Elora, Ont.
Royal-watchers across the Commonwealth are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III Saturday, including in Elora, Ont. where crowds gathered to mark the historic event at a local restaurant and bakery.
Calgary
-
Calgarians support local businesses, enjoy high tea to honour coronation of King Charles III
The British Royal Family crowned a new leader for the first time in nearly 70 years Saturday as Calgarians attended local events to celebrate the historic occasion with family members and friends.
-
LIVE @ 5 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 5 P.M. MT | Alberta to give 2nd wildfire update following premier's meeting about possible provincial state of emergency
The Alberta government, Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide a second wildfire update on Saturday at 5 p.m.
-
Wildfires prompt more evacuation alerts Saturday in Alberta
As of Saturday afternoon, 106 wildfires were burning in Alberta and 33 of those were classified as out of control, prompting evacuation alerts in several central and northern communities.
Saskatoon
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
'It’s all about the cats': Saskatoon’s cat café celebrates one year in business
Saskatoon’s Purrfect Cup Cat Café is celebrating a year of fur-bulous business in the city’s downtown.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 5 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 5 P.M. MT | Alberta to give 2nd wildfire update following premier's meeting about possible provincial state of emergency
The Alberta government, Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide a second wildfire update on Saturday at 5 p.m.
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
-
1 dead after fire breaks out at Spruce Grove duplex
A person was found dead at the scene of a duplex fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Family of man missing after night out downtown offers cash reward
Family and friends of a Langley man who has not been seen in more than a week gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday morning to canvass for any information that might provide some clues to where he might be, and what could have happened.
-
Pedestrian dies after car crash in Surrey: RCMP
A woman has died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a road in Surrey Friday night, RCMP say.
-
Three uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta border force evacuations
Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.
Regina
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
Fire under investigation after house burns in southeast Regina
A fire is under investigation after firefighters in Regina battled a house blaze Saturday morning.
-
Outdoor Farmers' Market kicks off in Regina
May 6 marked the beginning of the annual outdoor farmers’ market season in Regina.