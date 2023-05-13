Ottawa River levels expected to drop up to 80 cm in Ottawa-Gatineau area over the next four days

Ottawa River levels are expected to drop another 40 to 80 cm from the Ottawa-Gatineau area to Hawkesbury over the next four days, as flood waters continue to recede across the region.

Water levels peaked on the Ottawa River last weekend, after heavy rain at the end of April and the start of May caused the river to rise, flooding roads and properties from the Ottawa Valley to the capital region.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says the spring runoff continues to decline in all locations of the Ottawa River watershed, and levels will continue to recede over the coming week.

"For the river reach between Gatineau (Hull Marina) and the Grenville-Hawkesbury area, levels are expected to decline between 40 and 80 cm over the next four days," the board said on Saturday.

In Gatineau, the receding water levels have allowed the city to reopen all roads along the Ottawa River to local traffic, except for heavy vehicles. More than 40 roads were closed in the Gatineau flood zone due to the high water levels, mainly in the Pointe-Gatineau region.

"Now that streets have reopened, flood victims are invited to check on the condition of their home to determine whether it is habitable," the city said.

Officials say starting Monday, flood victims will be able to dispose of construction, demolition and renovation materials at various locations across Gatineau. The collection will run for approximately six weeks. Sandbags will be collected on May 18 and 25.

City staff will also be driving through the flood zone to check on any needs residents may have.

A total of 145 Gatineau residents fled their homes due to the flooding, and were provided accommodations in hotels by the Red Cross.

The city of Ottawa says it anticipates staff will be able to transition to flood recovery soon as the water levels recede. The recovery will include debris management, well water testing and roadway and water infrastructure inspection.

Approximately 160 properties in Ottawa were forced to implement measures, including sandbags, to protect against rising water levels on the Ottawa River. A total of 80 properties have had their septic systems or private wells compromised by the flooding.

Boating ban lifted

Transport Canada has lifted the boating ban on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River.

However, all pleasure crafts are asked to limit speeds to 10 km/h on the Ottawa River in Quebec, from the Allumette Island to the Lac des Deux-Montagnes.

Ottawa River cruises delayed

The high water levels on the Ottawa River have forced a delay in the launch of Ottawa River cruises summer season.

The Ottawa Boat Cruise says due to the water level changes, its River Cruises have been delayed from May 12 to 15.