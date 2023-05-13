Ottawa River levels expected to drop up to 80 cm in Ottawa-Gatineau area over the next four days

Rising waters from the Ottawa River have flooded dozens of roads in Gatineau. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Rising waters from the Ottawa River have flooded dozens of roads in Gatineau. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina