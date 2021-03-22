OTTAWA -- Ontario's Ministry of Health says it is aware that some residents have had trouble booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the province's online booking system.

Several residents told CTV News Ottawa they tried to book their first and second appointments, but were unable to progress through the online form because there was no way to book a second dose appointment.

The Ministry of Health tells CTV News Ottawa in an email that it is aware of the issue and working to fix it but did not say when the issue might be resolved.

“We have been informed that some users are reporting an issue when trying to select a date for their second dose vaccination appointment through Ontario.ca/bookvaccine. We are looking into this and will seek to resolve any identified issues as soon as possible,” the statement said.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Ottawa Public Health also acknowledged the problem.

"We understand some of you are unable to book vaccine appointments on the provincial vaccine booking system. We are working with the province to resolve this. If you are experiencing issues booking an appt online, please make your appointment over the phone at 1-833-943-3900," the tweet said.

It was later deleted but it is unclear why. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OPH for comment.

Vaccine appointments for residents of Ontario born in or before 1946 opened as of Monday morning. The new eligibility criteria came into effect one week after the portal launched for residents 80 and older.

Last Monday, there were technical issues for part of the day where people trying to book online would get an error message and where people calling on the phone were being redirected to Ottawa Public Health. The province announced later in the afternoon that the issues had been resolved and that nearly 100,000 appointments had been booked provincewide by that time.

Following the errors last week, the head of Ottawa's local vaccination campaign, Anthony Di Monte, acknowledged the demand for the vaccines but stressed that the vaccination booking portal will remain open and residents can book at a later time.

"The number of appointments doesn't disappear. If you don't get on today, the vaccine is there," he said. "You'll be able to book an appointment and you'll be able to get a vaccine."