Ottawa residents frustrated over snowbanks in neighbourhood

As Ottawa residents continues to dig themselves out after this week’s snowfall, drivers are having a hard time squeezing through narrow streets in residential neighbourhoods.

"The snowbanks have got to be cut down, people can’t pass,” said one driver along Mona Street in Vanier.

Several snowbanks surround the Vanier neighbourhood. Some streets were reduced to a single lane because of the heaps of snow encroaching onto the roadways.

“You can see yourself this snowbank behind me has street beneath me, has street under it and it’s about as wide as a car,” said Billie Trahan, who lives in Vanier.

A similar sight in several parts of the city after 71 cm of snow fell in Ottawa so far in January. Most of the snow has been cleared from driveways and sidewalks, but Trahan wonders where the snow will go if the snowbanks aren't removed soon.

"Our yard is where the maintenance puts all the snow from the driveway," said Trahan, pointing to her backyard. "Those piles over there is where he’ll usually put the snow and now there’s no more room."

Visibility for pedestrians is also a concern.

"These are small side roads we live on, there’s usually some degree of build up during the winter but this is pretty extreme," said Trahan’s partner, Alan.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, the city said, "Crews have been hard at work the last few weeks clearing the new snow that’s accumulated in the city while treating icy conditions and removing the snow that had built up previously.

"Crews will continue clearing and removing snow from the transportation network, with special attention on sidewalks as well as any problem areas, and a focus on the snow removal of residential streets within the urban core over the next week. We would like to recognize staff’s amazing resilience in continuing with winter operations during a particularly challenging few weeks. The City appreciates resident’s patience, understanding and continued support while we do our best to keep the transportation network safe."

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard tweeted out a photo of the snow banks in Old Ottawa East on Friday.

"I'm 6'6" and some of these now banks are taller," Menard said.

As residents wait for crews to arrive, they're also bracing for another snowfall. Environment Canada is calling for another 10 to 15 cm of snow on Sunday.