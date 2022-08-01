Ottawa residents enjoy the outdoors this long weekend

Ben Moreau and his friends arrived in the capital by boat Monday morning, taking advantage of the long weekend. The last few days saw temperatures soar above 30 degrees with clear sunny skies.

“We will have a few drinks relax and have a good meal and relax and enjoy the city,” he said, enjoying his view of Ottawa from the Rideau Canal. “We’re going to be on the boat for a couple of days. We’re going to be five days until Friday and we will go a few locks up and turn back to Montebello where we’re from.”

Over on Sparks Street, Amy Cassem and her family recently moved to the city from Jasper, Alberta, choosing to take in Buskerfest amid the heat.

“I feel like there should be palm trees out, where’s my palm trees where’s my beach?” she said.

Just 20 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa, there were no palm trees but the green flag was flying drawing large crowds out to the beach on Petrie Island.

“It’s a gorgeous day it seems like everyone is here they were thinking the same thing,” said Karen Prentice who brought her two year old out onto the water.

Those arriving later in the day had some trouble finding parking.

“The parking is crazy at Petrie Island to try and get a spot,” said Darrell Hawryluk, who found a spot after ten minutes. “You drive around until you find someone whose leaving.”

For those lucky enough to get a spot, the extra day off was an opportunity to bask in the sun.

“The weather is great. Nice boat, nice weather, what can you ask for more?” said Moreau.