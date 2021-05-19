OTTAWA -- Summer seems to have arrived in full force, as the capital hit a near-record high temperature on Wednesday.

This wave of heat is expected to last for the coming days, but many aren’t wasting time as they head outside to take advantage of the weather.

The Victoria Day long weekend is when many Canadians traditionally mark the start of summer. While it’s only unofficial, the real date is June 20, Wednesday’s official temperature in Ottawa reached 29.9 C.

The heat is here and nothing says summer like the beach. At Britannia Beach, Chloe Sysel and her siblings Calvin and Lillian, along with friend Maeva Toal, setup blankets on the sand, basking as a bubble.

"It’s so nice and I have the day off work so I decided to bring the kids," says Chloe. "It’s awesome. The sand, the smell, the water, everyone here hanging out.”

Calvin and Lillian, along with other beachgoers, decided it was hot enough to take a dip in the Ottawa River to cool off. The two say the sand was soft and the shallow water was warmer than expected.

While the stations and ropes have been installed in the water, currently, it is swimming at your own risk. There are no lifeguards at any of the city beaches. They do not typically start until mid-June.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says the provisional summer forecast looks favourable.

"In Ottawa last year, I think we had 31 (days) where the temperature got above 30 including some of those 35 degree days and I’m not talking about the humidex, I’m talking about the honest temperatures. So normally you would see about 13," says Phillips. “My sense is that it will be June, July, August, will come out to be warmer than normal."

When hot weather arrives, while outside it is important to stay covered from the sun, hydrated and wear sunscreen.

The city of Ottawa Paramedic Service remind you that continued exposure may lead to heat stroke, which can be life-threatening and to look for these signs:

Headache

Blurred vision

Nausea or upset stomach

Vomiting

Sluggishness or fatigue

Thirst

Profuse sweating

Moderate increase in body temperature

The mid-May heat spell is expected to continue through to Sunday.