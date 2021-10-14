OTTAWA -- As Ottawa’s population continues to grow, developers are looking to build up.

However, not all residents are happy with the soaring heights of proposed new buildings.

Those living near proposed developments are concerned about changes to their neighbourhood.

Neil Pearson is a resident in the Glebe, and a former urban planner in London, England. He is used to seeing tall buildings; but, he says a tower planned near his home is just too big.

"A more modest development belongs here," said Pearson.

He created a 'Google Earth' rendering to see how a proposed 26-storey high-rise at Carling and Bronson would change the skyline of the Dow’s Lake and Glebe area.

"Most people will see this blot on the landscape," he says. "It’s really going to create a very obtrusive and incongruous kind of impact upon what are technically low-residential neighbourhoods like Dow’s Lake into the Glebe, and into the Glebe Annex. It’s not just a Glebe thing; it’s very much a neighbourhood thing."

Alan Freeman lives a few doors down from Pearson. He is used to seeing the tip of an existing nine-storey building from his porch, but the idea of a much taller one right near it, with a proposed 328 units, has him thinking about the added traffic.

"A 26-storey building, on an incredibly busy street; this is not just a Glebe issue, it's an issue for the whole city," said Freeman. "Bronson Avenue is a major thoroughfare, leading to Carleton (University), to the airport, to the south end of the city, and it really can’t take anymore traffic."

He’d like to see something smaller built.

"We’re really not opposed to some sort of reasonable intensification."

Katasa Group is the owner and developer for the site. Tanya Chowieri of Katasa says the proposal is just preliminary, and they want to work with the community,

"We’re really at the early stages, so we envision holding a few other meetings and kick ideas around, to see how we can improve on this particular project; to offer the best project for community, as well as for the city and for us as well."

It’s not just that development that has residents concerned; further down Carling Avenue, near the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, a proposal would see two towers.

Carolyn Brown lives across from a parking garage and medical building on a residential street near the corner of Parkdale and Carling. Brown shares a story of one morning when she walked outside.

"There was a big sign saying they’re about to put up a 22-storey tower across from where I live," she says.

Along with a second tower that’s a proposed 28 storeys, according to an applicant’s proposal sign.

"We don’t live in a quiet neighbourhood to begin with; but, the size and the density of the proposal, I think it fundamentally changes the neighbourhood, and that’s the way a lot of people are feeling about it," says Brown.

Taggart Realty Management is the developer of that project, and they declined to comment.

The city of Ottawa says that there is a process for each application.

"Each application will be evaluated on its own merits against the appropriate policies of the Official Plan," wrote Douglas James, Manager, Development Review - Central Branch for the City of Ottawa in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"Recommendations on the applications for 770-774 Bronson Avenue and 1081 Carling Avenue will be captured in the staff report based on those policy directions mentioned and a decision on the appropriateness of these developments will be determined by City Council."

Pearson understands the need for growth; but thinks there’s a balance.

“I totally get the concept of what intensification is; and I think really, the challenge here in the city is how we adapt that intensification policy.”