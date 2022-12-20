Ottawa residents celebrate Hanukkah outside city hall

Members of Ottawa’s Jewish community marked the second night of Hanukkah outside city hall on Monday night. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Members of Ottawa’s Jewish community marked the second night of Hanukkah outside city hall on Monday night. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina