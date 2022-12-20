Ottawa residents celebrate Hanukkah outside city hall
As day turned into night on Monday, another light was added to the 12-foot menorah outside of city hall.
Members of Ottawa’s Jewish community marked the second night of Hanukkah commemorating the rededication the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem over two thousand years ago.
“The story is that the oil that was supposed to last one night lasted eight nights so every night is very special because we are celebrating that miracle,” said Aviva Sternberg.
She joined several members of the community to mark the occasion often called the festival of lights.
The sight of the menorah illuminating from a distance, bringing a sense of pride for Sternberg.
“Everywhere you look you see lots of Christmas decorations but it’s nice to see your religion represented as well,” she said.
This year's ceremony honouring a special person.
“We’re dedicating the lighting to Rabbi Mordechai Berger the first ambassador of Chabad to Ottawa,” said RabbiChaim Boyarsky with the Chabad student network of Ottawa.
The flames of the menorah, representing freedom, liberty and joy.
A reminder that the Jewish federation of Ottawa says is needed now more than ever.
“With all the hate the anti-Semitism with all the challenges that people face we all have the ability to add brightness and that’s what the festival of Hanukkah is all about,” said Andrea Freedman, the president of the Jewish federation of Ottawa.
The last day of Hanukkah is December 26. Several events are taking place during the eight-day celebration in the nation’s capital.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These are the Ottawa Public Library's 10 most popular books of 2022
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
From war-torn countries to a peaceful place: How Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers are coping in Canada
Some Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers to Canada say that although they are struggling with different challenges in their new country, they now feel safe and live in peace.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
Most older Canadians feel positive about aging, but income and health have a big impact: report
More than half of Canadians over the age of 50 are feeling positive about aging, according to a new national survey, but those who are struggling financially or have poor health were far more likely to struggle with their expectations of aging.
Managing your child's asthma during flu season is easier with these resources: experts
As pediatric hospitals across Canada struggle with more patients this flu season, parents of children with asthma who are feeling the pressure can find relief with the right resources, experts say.
Atlantic
-
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
-
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
-
Reaction to the delay and debate around expanding MAiD
As Ottawa seeks to delay the expansion of medically-assisted dying to people suffering from mental illness, patient advocates are disappointed.
Toronto
-
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
-
SickKids responding to cybersecurity incident affecting hospital phone lines
The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) says it’s currently responding to a “cybersecurity incident” that is affecting several of its network systems, including phone lines, causing the hospital to call a “code grey,” which means system failure.
Montreal
-
A man was killed after cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine. The female passenger, 58, in the vehicle that was hit was also hospitalized, but her condition is stable. The driver of the vehicle that hit the other car, a 76-year-old man, was hospitalized for nervous shock.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
New women's prison to be built in Montreal
A new provincial women's detention facility will be built in Montreal. Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel announced that the $400 million prison will replace the shuttered Maison Tanguay, which closed in 2016 and is set for demolition in 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating murder at hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. It is the fourth murder in northern Ontario in the last week.
-
Ontario man denied jackpot because he doesn't have photo ID
An Ontario man hit the jackpot playing a slot machine last month in Etobicoke, but he still hasn’t been able to collect his winnings because he doesn’t have photo ID.
-
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
London
-
School bus involved in Tuesday morning crash
Middlesex OPP and Lucan Biddulph fire are on scene of a crash involving a school bus.
-
Driver caught travelling double the speed limit: Elgin County OPP
Elgin County OPP were kept busy over the weekend after laying charges against two drivers who were caught allegedly stunt driving. One of the drivers was stopped after travelling 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Canine unit helps nab driver who fled scene of crash
A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly failing to stop for police, and then fleeing the scene of a crash in the area of Plympton-Wyoming Township last Friday, Lambton County OPP said.
Winnipeg
-
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
-
No charges for passengers in fatal collision involving alleged drunk driver angers victim's family
The mother of a Manitoba woman killed in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver is speaking out after learning occupants in the other vehicle driven by the accused won’t face any criminal charges.
-
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
WRDSB trustees recommend masks be worn in schools
Trustees for Waterloo region's public school board have decided to formally recommend masks be worn in schools, but the vote wasn't unanimous.
Calgary
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Rocky View Schools cancels all in-person classes due to extreme cold
The Rocky View School Division closed all of its schools Tuesday, save for its online ones, in response to the severely cold weather.
-
Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Banff Trail
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they search for a 43-year-old man last seen in a northwest neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
City spends $17 M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.
Edmonton
-
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
School buses cancelled throughout Edmonton region due to extreme cold
With an extreme cold warning in effect for Alberta's capital region and beyond, several Edmonton-area school divisions cancelled bus service Tuesday morning.
-
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Vancouver
-
'Heartbreaking and so concerning': Many shelters full as Vancouver's homeless face freezing temperatures
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
-
Vancouver city councillor’s Thin Blue Line patch draws criticism from community
A Vancouver city councillor and former police officer was seen wearing a thin blue line patch at a community event, igniting criticism for donning the controversial symbol.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers told not to expect completely clear roads as winter storms bear down
Drivers in Metro Vancouver shouldn't expect every highway to be plowed down to bare asphalt in the coming days as the impact from a series of expected snowfalls is compounded by chilly arctic air.
Regina
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued across southern Sask. as wind chills approach -50
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C or -50 C.
-
Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police
A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.