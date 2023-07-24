Ottawa Redblacks win second straight overtime thriller, down Calgary Stampeders 43-41
Buoyed by the arm and legs of their young quarterback Dustin Crum, the Ottawa Redblacks won their second straight in overtime with a 43-41 victory Sunday over the host Calgary Stampeders.
The Redblacks (3-3) picked up their first road win and also won back-to-back games for the first time this CFL season.
"Just a lot of firsts and a confidence-booster," Crum said. "Just to be able to know what we're capable of when we're playing and executing at our highest level, to be able to take that moving forward will be huge."
A week after Crum's late rushing touchdowns, including one in OT, spurred the Redblacks to an OT upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the 24-year-old was effective again in the air and on the ground Sunday.
Crum threw an interception-free 23 passes for 257 yards and a pair of touchdown throws. The Kent State alum also rushed for 63 yards, including a two-point convert.
Ottawa cashed two interceptions and a fumble by Calgary quarterback Jake Maier into three touchdowns.
"Any time you can win the turnover battle is huge," Crum said. "You look at the scoreboard. You give up 40 points and you're going to think your defence played bad, but them getting three turnovers for us was huge and allowed us to honestly win that game in the end."
The Redblacks scored a pair of two-point conversions, which Crum credited to the schemes of Ottawa offensive coordinator Khari Jones.
Calgary went 0-for-3 attempting an extra two points after touchdowns.
Crum has amassed 667 passing yards, rushed for 257 and thrown four touchdown passes in just over two-and-a-half games since Jeremiah Masoli ruptured his Achilles tendon in the second quarter July 10 against Hamilton.
"As he continues to grow, and we continue to have success, it builds confidence in everybody and our confidence in Dustin," Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said.
Redblacks' Ante Milanovic-Litre ran for a pair of touchdowns, including one in extra time. Nate Behar caught a touchdown pass plus the two-point convert throw in overtime to seal the victory.
Justin Hardy caught a touchdown pass and Brandin Dandridge ran an interception back for a major.
Ottawa's Lewis Ward kicked field goals from 33 yards and 36 yards and added another three points in converts.
The Redblacks top the CFL in defending the run. Calgary took to the air Sunday while rushing for a season-low 38 yards.
Maier threw for a season-high 450 yards, including four touchdown passes and two interceptions. He was denied three times, however, attempting two-point convert throws.
Marken Michel caught a pair of touchdown passes, Clark Barnes scored his first career CFL touchdown, backup quarterback Tommy Stevens contributed a rushing major and Tre Odoms-Dukes caught a touchdown pass in OT for the Stampeders (2-4).
Kicker Rene Paredes was good from 26 yards, 32 yards and 47 yards, and made one of two converts in front of an announced 21,226 at McMahon Stadium.
"We made some explosive plays. We didn't do too bad controlling the line of scrimmage pass-wise, but we didn't get the running game going again," Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said.
"We could have won that game. We feel like we should have, but we didn't."
The Stampeders dropped to 0-3 at home with a second straight OT loss at McMahon.
"Winning breeds winning and we don't want to wait until the last drive," Dickenson said. "We've got to put the pedal down when we have that momentum and put somebody away. We really haven't done that."
Odoms-Dukes scored in OT with a seven-yard catch, but Maier couldn't get the ball to Barnes in the end zone for an extra deuce.
Ottawa countered with Milanovic-Litre's second major of the game on a three-yard dash. Crum's throw to Behar for another two points sealed the Redblacks' win.
Trailing by a point at halftime, Calgary jumped ahead 25-20 on its first possession of the second half.
The visitors pulled ahead again for a 28-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter, when Calgary punter Cody Grace cut the deficit to two points with a punt single.
From deep in their own zone following an Ottawa punt, Maier threw to Michel for a 95-yard touchdown and a 32-28 lead with eight minutes to play.
Ottawa turned the ball over on downs, but Maier was subsequently intercepted a second time when his throw was tipped into the arms of Alonzo Addae.
Crum moved the chains on a 12-play, 87-yard drive and finished with a 23-yard touchdown throw to Behar. Ottawa led by a field goal on Ward's convert with 1:20 to play.
The Stampeders' offence pushed into field-goal range for Paredes to force OT with his 47-yard boot.
A 26-yard Tommylee Lewis punt return and a horse collar tackle by Abdul Kanneh put the Stampeders on Ottawa's doorstep for Stevens to finish with a one-yard plunge on Calgary's first drive of the second half.
After Levante Bellamy blocked Richie Leone's punt, Jordan Herdmann-Reed landed on the loose ball to give Calgary possession on Ottawa's 48.
But Calgary's faked field goal and a Stevens run that came up short turned the ball over on downs.
Crum then marched Ottawa's offence downfield to cap a 72-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown throw to Hardy. The Redblacks' pivot then kept and ran for another two points.
Ottawa turned a pair of Calgary turnovers into a 17-6 lead early in the second quarter. The Stampeders responded with a 75-yard scoring drive that Michel finished with an over-the-shoulder catch for a 33-yard TD.
Lewis's 33-yard punt return and Ottawa's unnecessary roughness penalty put the ball on the Redblacks' 36 with a minute to play in the second quarter, but the Stampeders settled for a Paredes 32-yard field goal to trail 20-19 at the half.
Maier's fumble handing the ball off to Dedrick Mills was recovered by Redblacks defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin to start the second quarter.
Crum ran the ball 28 yards to Calgary's doorstep, followed by Milanovic-Litre's three-yard carry to the end zone.
Dandridge picked off a Maier pass intended for Reggie Begelton for a pick six in the final minute of the first quarter. Ward's convert spotted the visitors a 10-6 lead.
"I think I've turned the ball over every game that we played in and whether I've responded or not, eventually we've got to eliminate those so that we can give ourselves some more breathing room and not feel like we have to overcome ourselves," Maier said.
On Calgary's second drive of the game, Maier threw downfield to Barnes for a 54-yard catch and run to the end zone.
The Stampeders led 6-3 after Paredes missed the convert. Ottawa scored a 33-yard field goal on its opening drive.
Temperature at kick off was 30 Celsius under slightly hazy skies at McMahon.
UP NEXT
The Redblacks are at home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-4) on Friday. The Stampeders travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes (2-3) on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Hot and humid week ahead for Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Businesses across Canada plead with finance minister to extend emergency loan repayment deadline
Business groups across Canada are pleading with the federal government to grant them more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group are seeking to appeal a court ruling maintaining the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King to begin in November
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King has been scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 27, and he says he wants to be judged by a jury of his peers.
Delays in diagnosis and testing results are complicating Canadian cancer care: expert
As the dust settles from the pandemic, hospitals across Canada have reported an overwhelming rise in patients with advanced-stage cancers and other life-limiting diseases -- a result of inadequate symptom screening since March 2020 -- and delays in testing results are exacerbating the problem.
Tourists fined for taking 'dangerous' selfies with pack of dingoes
Two women were served hefty fines after taking 'dangerous' selfies with a pack of dingoes in Queensland, Australia.
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young's latest single, "Young Love & Saturday Nights," is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, dive bar bands, and crushes. And it might sound immediately familiar: The guitar lick that opens the track is lifted directly from David Bowie's 1974 hit "Rebel Rebel."
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defence Ministry's main headquarters and striking Crimea, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Searchers continue to pump water from Nova Scotia field in search for flood missing
Workers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of a search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday.
-
Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding
A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
-
Local state of emergency declared in Lunenburg, N.S., area due to flooding
The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg on the south shore of Nova Scotia has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the area.
Toronto
-
Thieves make off with $1 million worth of luxury vehicles from downtown Toronto dealership
Toronto police say they're looking for three suspects who walked into a high-end car dealership in downtown Toronto over the weekend and left with three luxury vehicles.
-
Ontario rolls out programs to boost health staffing
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is starting three programs aimed at bolstering staffing in the health-care sector.
-
Toronto police identify man killed in Greektown shooting
A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Greektown early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group are seeking to appeal a court ruling maintaining the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
-
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Six Ukrainian teens who came to Quebec hockey tournament to return for school
A group of young Ukrainian refugees will be returning to Quebec City to play local hockey for at least two years, escaping the ongoing war, which has directly affected their hometowns and families.
Northern Ontario
-
Adult, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
One adult and one child have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
-
Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash involving a minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.
London
-
Driver facing impaired charges after crash sends one to hospital in critical condition
A 19-year-South Perth resident is facing several charges relating to impaired operation following a head on collision in Stratford that sent a 31-year-old to hospital in critical condition.
-
Vehicle slams through Goderich school
Huron OPP are investigating after a minivan crashed through Goderich Public School.
-
Vehicle fails to remain after cyclist struck in St. Thomas
Minor injuries are reported after a cyclist in St. Thomas was struck by a vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation to begin search for potential unmarked graves
Members of a western Manitoba First Nation were to gather this morning to start a critical month-long search in a good way.
-
Manitoba town celebrates 40th anniversary of miraculous 'Gimli Glider'
It's been 40 years since an extraordinary day for the people of Gimli, Manitoba.
-
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A 31-year-old has died and another person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Erin, Ont.
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
WRPS investigating report of prowler in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a prowler in the area of Spadina Road West and Van Camp Avenue in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, another injured in downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a deadly assault in the downtown west end.
-
Assault victim taken to hospital from downtown Calgary
Calgary paramedics took one man to hospital on Monday from the downtown commercial core after he was found badly injured.
-
ʔAq’am residents return home as St. Mary’s River wildfire evacuation order partially lifts
Residents of 16 homes in the ʔAq’am community are headed home after an evacuation order was partially rescinded late Sunday night near Cranbrook, B.C., for the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
Saskatoon
-
100-year-old Sask. air force veteran takes to the skies once more
One-hundred-year-old Reginald "Crash" Harrison comes by his nickname honestly. A veteran of the Second World War, Harrison had his airplane blow up on the runway before he was even deployed after a 500-pound bomb dislodged from the bomb bay.
-
Saskatoon city admin. says hiring freeze could have 'unpredictable impact'
In a report before Saskatoon’s next special budget meeting, city administration is warning councillors that a hiring freeze could have an “unpredictable impact” on services.
-
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white 'X' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
-
Ground search underway for missing Beaumont woman
Police are searching for a Beaumont woman who hasn't been seen for 10 days.
-
Edmonton announces 8-year plan to plant over 2 million trees
The city says it will reach its goal of planting two million additional trees by 2050 two decades early.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order due to fast-growing Kamloops wildfire expands by hundreds
Wildfire crews in Kamloops, B.C., are expected to be challenged by gusty winds Monday, as they fight the fast-moving Ross Moore Lake wildfire.
-
'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure
A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.
-
'Mixed emotions' as week-long evacuation order due to St. Mary’s River wildfire partially rescinded
Some residents of a First Nations community north of Cranbrook, B.C., are being told they can return home for the first time since an evacuation order was issued last week due to the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
Regina
-
Sask. athletes take home 175 medals at North American Indigenous Games, more than any other team
Saskatchewan athletes who took part in the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax, N.S. took home 175 medals, which was the most for any team competing.
-
'A highlight of my summer': A canoe ride to one of Regina's hidden gems
The first Picnic and Paddle event of the year happened Saturday afternoon at Regina’s Willow Island, a place many residents in the Queen City have never been to.
-
Heat warnings continue across central, southern Sask.
Heat warnings remain in effect for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Monday.