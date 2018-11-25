

The Ottawa Redblacks are facing off against the Calgary Stampeders in the 106th Grey Cup.

The game is taking place in Edmonton to a sold-out crowd.

This will be a rematch of the 2016 Grey Cup game – Ottawa was victorious in overtime. Calgary has 27 players on this year’s roster that played in the '16 Grey Cup. Ottawa has 13 players

Ottawa beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week in the CFL Eastern Final in Ottawa. It was a record setting game for Ottawa's Trevor Harris. He was 29-of-32 passing for 367 yards and got a playoff-record six.

Calgary advanced to their third Grey Cup final in a row- after beating Winnipeg.

Alessia Cara, 22, will hit the Grey Cup halftime stage Sunday evening.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on TSN.