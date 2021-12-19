The Ottawa Redblacks have named a new general manager.

Shawn Burke has been selected to replace Marcel Desjardins, who was the first—and until now only—general manager in franchise history.

Burke has spent 15 years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization, most recently serving as Senior Director of Player Personnel and Co-Manager of Football Operations.

“Today, we begin a new era of REDBLACKS football,” said Redblacks President and CEO Mark Goudie in a press release, “We ran an extremely inclusive and in-depth GM search process that showcased the high calibre of football minds in our game. I am tremendously excited to experience the passion Shawn will bring to our team, and to RNation. On behalf of the OSEG (Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group) ownership group — Roger Greenberg, John Ruddy, John Pugh and Bill Shenkman, we’re thrilled to welcome Shawn Burke to Ottawa.”

Burke has also served as Assistant GM, Director of Football Operations, Director of Football Administration and Director of Community Relations and Communications for the Ti-Cats. Prior to that, he spent three years with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the entire OSEG Family,” Burke said in the announcement. “I’d like to thank Roger Greenberg and the entire ownership group, Mark Goudie and Adrian Sciarra for giving me this great honour and responsibility. RNation, we’re going to hit the ground running — let’s get to work!”

He also addressed his former team.

“I’d also like to send a special thank you to the fans and the entire Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization. There are way too many great coaches, players and staff members to mention them all, but these three deserve special recognition: Caretaker Bob Young, CEO Scott Mitchell and President Matt Afinec. I’m forever grateful for the years spent and things learned with the Ti-Cats.”

Desjardins was fired as general manager in October, shortly after the Redblacks were eliminated from playoff contention by the Tiger-Cats. The Redblacks ended the season with a record of three wins and 11 losses. Hamilton would go on to appear in the 2021 Grey Cup game, ultimately losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.