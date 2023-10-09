Ottawa Redblacks eliminated from playoff contention with 29-3 loss to Alouettes
Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw 272 yards on 28-for-32 completions and Montreal's defence stood tall as the Alouettes defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 29-3 on a rainy Thanksgiving Monday at Molson Stadium.
Canadian wide receiver Tyson Philpot had one touchdown and 90 receiving yards for Montreal (9-7), which completed a four-game sweep of the Redblacks this season. Ottawa (4-12) was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
The Alouettes moved further ahead of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-8) for second place in the CFL's East Division. Montreal also holds the tiebreaker over the Ticats.
Quarterback Dustin Crum threw for 72 yards on 5-for-13 completions before backup Nick Arbuckle took over behind centre midway through the third quarter for Ottawa. Arbuckle had 71 passing yards. Running back Devonte Williams ran 45 yards.
Montreal's defence limited Ottawa to 10 first downs, scored a touchdown courtesy of a scoop-and-score by Tyrice Beverette and had six sacks -- including one from veteran Shawn Lemon, the 100th of his career to move into 13th-place on the CFL's all-time list.
With Montreal kicker David Cote out (hip), Jose Maltos went 2-for-4 on field goals with two rouges in his first CFL regular-season game. Ottawa's Richie Leone was 1-for-1.
A first rouge by Maltos held as the only score of the game until midway through the second quarter.
The Alouettes finally broke through with 6:42 left in the half when Fajardo connected with Philpot on a 38-yard touchdown, making it 8-0 Montreal after the conversion.
Philpot, who beat defensive back Brandin Dandridge to get open in the end zone, earned his third TD of the year.
In the first quarter, Montreal got as far as the Ottawa 25-yard line after a 23-yard catch from Philpot, but Fajardo threw a pick to Dandridge -- his fifth interception this season.
Ottawa produced just 75 yards of net offence in the first half, almost as many as the 67 they lost from six penalties. The Redblacks finished with 10 for 106 yards.
As Ottawa's struggles continued into the third quarter, Montreal took control of the game.
The Alouettes added to their lead at 6:02 of the frame as backup quarterback Caleb Evans' one-yard TD run capped a 102-yard drive
Maltos made it 18-0 to end the quarter with the first field goal of his career from 45 yards out.
Up 19-0 in the fourth quarter after another Maltos rouge, Beverette returned an Arbuckle fumble 34 yards to the end zone at 10:37 to put the game well out of reach.
Maltos added a field goal from 18 yards in the final minute.
INJURIES
Starting running back William Stanback, wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, defensive back Zach Lindley, linebacker Bryce Notree and Cote were out for Montreal. Walter Fletcher ran for 43 yards in Stanback's absence.
The Alouettes got a boost as receiver Austin Mack returned to the lineup after missing last week with a thigh injury. Mack made two receptions for 11 yards.
Last year's most outstanding defensive player Lorenzo Mauldin IV was out for the Redblacks along with defensive lineman Nigel Romick.
UP NEXT
Montreal plays Saturday in Edmonton. Ottawa continues its road trip with a game Saturday in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.
