OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is receiving a $124.3 million financial lifeline from the Ontario and federal governments to address budget pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the first round of emergency funding of the Safe Restart Agreement with the Ontario and federal governments, Ottawa will receive $49,348,500 for municipal funding and $74,980,842 million for transit.

The municipal funding is designed to help municipalities address operating pressures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transit funding will help support transit systems.

In June, city staff estimated the City of Ottawa was facing a $192 million budget deficit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $192 million budget deficit, OC Transpo is facing a $120 million deficit due to reduced ridership since March.

Revenues are projected to be $241 million below budget this year, while the city has faced an additional $77 million in costs due to the pandemic. Council was told that $89 million in savings had been found to help cover some of the projected deficit.

City Treasurer Wendy Stephanson and City Manager Steve Kanellakos warned there could be layoffs and service cuts in 2021 without help from the upper levels of government.

Ontario announced the first round of emergency funding for all Ontario municipalities under the Safe Restart Agreement with the federal government on Monday, including $695 million to help municipalities address operating pressures and over $660 million to support transit systems.

Toronto is receiving a total of $549,771,332, including $404,088,232 for transit.

Funding for eastern Ontario municipalities

Here is a look at the Ontario and federal funding for eastern Ontario municipalities under the Safe Restart Agreement:

Town of Arnprior: $256,300

Brockville: $1,416,547 (including $102,647 for transit)

Carleton Place: $284,900

Casselman: $93,500

Clarence-Rockland: $607,400

Cornwall: $3,373,652 (including $687,352 for transit)

Deep River: $120,900

Gananoque: $308,100

Hawkesbury: $319,800

Kingston: $12,557,098 (Including $5,316,298 for transit)

County of Lanark: $1,872,512 (Including $29,512 for transit)

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville: $2,164,800

Leeds and the Thousand Islands: $361,300

County of Lennox & Addington: $1,254,300

Township of McNab-Braeside: $195,600

Mississippi Mills: $361,000

Merrickville-Wolford: $85,300

North Dundas: $292,200

North Frontenac: $215,900

North Glengarry: $295,200

North Grenville: $447,920 (Including $19,813 for transit)

Pembroke: $816,167

Perth: $195,400

Petawawa: $426,700

United Counties of Prescott and Russell: $2,337,600

Prescott: $266,900

County of Renfrew: $2,780,100

Town of Renfrew: $288,792 (Including $46,392 for transit)

Russell: $495,984

Smiths Falls: $530,500

United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry: $1,762,300