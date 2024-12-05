Ottawa receives 12 cm of snow during first blast of winter weather

The winter weather travel advisory has been lifted for Ottawa, as the capital navigates through the first significant snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada says Ottawa is expected to receive another 2 to 4 cm of snow today. In total, the capital has recieved 12 cm of snow, since Wednesday.

Weather forecast

The weather agency calls for a high of 0 C, feels like -10 this afternoon with windchill. The weather agency says flurries are ending near noon then it’s going to be mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of snow. The anticipated local amount of snow is 2 centimetres.

Tonight, a low of -9 C, mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries, clearing overnight, are in the forecast.

On Friday, the capital will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -7 C. Cloudy periods and a low of -12 C are in the forecast for the night.

The snow will make a comeback this weekend. On Saturday, the weather agency calls for a high of -3 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -7 C and a 40 per cent of flurries or rain showers are anticipated.

Winter weather travel advisory ends for Ottawa

Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory on Wednesday and Thursday morning for Ottawa. The advisory was issued just before 11 a.m.

Ottawa police responded to 24 collisions in the city Wednesday since 6 a.m. Ottawa Fire Services says "firefighters responded to 16 motor vehicle collisions, including multiple roll overs, yesterday (Wednesday) during our first big snow fall of the year."

Ontario Provincial Police had reported no serious issues or collisions in eastern Ontario as of Thursday morning. The OPP said on X that officers responded to a rollover in North Grenville, noting that there were no injuries.

"The OPP responded to 40 motor vehicle collisions during a one-week period from Nov. 28 to Wednesday. Several collisions occurred during the recent forecasted adverse weather conditions," the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said in a news release Thursday.

School bus delays, cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

While there are no cancellations for school bus service in Ottawa, there are a few delays on Thursday, according to the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA).

"A weather assessment was conducted this morning. Please be advised that school bus/van transportation service will be running today for the English Catholic and Public schools and the French Catholic and Public Schools, operating within the City of Ottawa. There may be delays," OSTA said on X Thursday.

According to the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario's (STEO) website, on Thursday, there have been 15 cancellations and 30 delays for buses with the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Delays and cancellations are available online.

Meanwhile, the Consortium de transport scolaire de l’Est (CTSE) only reported delays Thursday. No cancellations have been reported.

Information about delays is available on CTSE's website.

More to come