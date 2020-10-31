OTTAWA -- There has been exactly 7,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The figure was reported in OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, which showed 73 new infections of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

This is a significant discrepancy compared to what was reported by Ontario government officials on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott had tweeted that there were 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in Ontario's most recent update. The most recent epidemiologic summary corrobrates that number, however it shows a cumulative total of 6,995 lab-confirmed cases in Ottawa, just shy of the 7,000 reported today by OPH.

The reason for this discrepancy is unclear at the moment.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 1,015 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario, with about a third in Toronto.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving Ottawa's death toll from COVID-19 at 323 residents.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases in Ottawa is 69.4, down from 72.7 last week. The 7-day average peaked at 112.9 on Oct. 11.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 42 people are currently in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Four people are currently in an intensive care unit.

Both figures are unchanged from Friday's report.

Ottawa Public Health reports of the 42 people in hospital:

one person is between the ages of 20 and 29,

one person is between the ages of 30 and 39,

one person is between the ages of 40 and 49,

three people are in their 50s,

eight people are in their 60s,

11 people are in their 70s,

11 people are between 80 and 89, and

six are 90 years old or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 704 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up slightly from 698 on Friday.

A total 5,973 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (449 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (785 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 15 new cases (1,468 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (934 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (892 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (820 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (554 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (361 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (439 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (296 cases total)

The ages of one two people with COVID-19 are currently unknown.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Saturday.

There are no new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington public health area or in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Public Health's region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Quebec Government reported 58 new cases in the Outaouais region, including Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 57 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The outbreak at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Grandir Ensemble daycare, the Children's Place Annex Location and an Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa location have ended.

New outbreaks were declared at Garden Terrace long-term care home and Lord Lansdowne retirement home.

There are three open community outbreaks at unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Academie Providence Seours Antonines School Children's Place Civic Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – Home Daycare (5) École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier École élémentaire catholique Montfort École élémentaire publique Gabrielle Roy Foster Farm Daycare Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée Guardian Angels School Ottawa Islamic School Peak Academy School St. Rita Catholic School St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois"

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace (NEW) Garry J. Armstrong Glebe Centre Granite Ridge Care Community Heritage Retirement Hillel Lodge Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Lord Lansdowne retirement home (NEW) Manoir Marochel Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Residence St. Louis Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (5 North, 4 North, 3, North, 2 North) Starwood Tamir Foundation The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1 Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2 West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).