Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action seeking $4.5 billion in damages against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
The four school boards announced Thursday morning they have commenced legal action against the owners of Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat and TikTok, claiming "the fall out of compulsive use of social media amongst students" is costing the boards "in excess of $4 billion." The lawsuit calls on social media giants to remediate the "enormous costs" to the education system and redesign the apps to "keep students safe."
"The lawsuit claims that social media products, negligently designed for compulsive use, have rewired the way children think, behave, and learn, leaving educators and schools to manage the fallout," the boards said in a statement.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Toronto District School Board, Peel District School Board and Toronto Catholic School Board have retained Neinstein LLP, a Toronto-based litigation firm, to represent them. The legal action has been launched against Meta Platforms Inc., Snap Inc. and ByteDance Ltd.
"Students are experiencing an attention, learning and mental health crisis because of prolific and compulsive use of social media products," the boards said.
"The fall out of compulsive use of social media amongst students is causing massive strains on the four school boards' finite resources, including additional needs for in-school mental health programming and personnel, increased IT costs, and additional administrative resources.
"Collectively, the boards are advancing claims in excess of $4 billion. This action calls on social media giants to remediate these enormous costs to the education system, to redesign their products to keep students safe."
Four seperate statements of claim were filed in Ontario's Superior Court on Wednesday by the school boards. The boards have launched a new website, called Schools for Social Media Change Alliance.
The school boards in Ottawa and the Toronto-area say the goal of the litigation is to provide school boards with the "resources needed to support student programming and services, and to respond to the school-based problems social media giants have caused."
The statement says school boards will not be responsible for any costs associated to the lawsuit unless a successful outcome is reached.
None of the allegaitons have been proven in court.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story as more details become available
With files from CP24 Web Content Writer Codi Wilson
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Discount food app Too Good to Go partners with Tim Hortons
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 29-April 1
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
BREAKING Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
Doctors visiting a Gaza hospital are stunned by the war's toll on Palestinian children
An international team of doctors visiting a hospital in central Gaza was prepared for the worst. But the gruesome impact Israel’s war against Hamas is having on Palestinian children still left them stunned.
Crypt near Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner could fetch US$400,000 at auction
A one-space mausoleum crypt in the vicinity of Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner will go on auction Saturday, when it is expected to reach between US$200,000 and $400,000.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
A fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo's David raises questions about freedom of expression
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Premiers not being truthful about carbon tax, Trudeau says while sparks fly in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative premiers across the country are 'not telling the truth' when it comes to the carbon tax. Trudeau's comments came as fresh sparks were flying in Ottawa at a recalled House of Commons committee.
Far North police 'dispatch' polar bear stalking schoolyard
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Slow moving weather front brings days of rain to the Maritimes
Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.
-
'Things are going to change.' RCMP report on response to mass shooting inquiry
RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme released a strategy Wednesday outlining how the national police force will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP
Pictou County District RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
Toronto
-
Four Ontario school boards suing Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta for $4.5 billion
Four Ontario school boards, including three in the Greater Toronto Area, have launched lawsuits seeking $4.5 billion in damages against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta for creating products that they allege negligently interfere with student learning and have caused “widespread disruption to the education system.”
-
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
-
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Montreal
-
Two separate shootings leave 1 in the hospital in Montreal
A man was injured in Montreal on a violent Thursday morning where police reported two shootings.
-
Kahnawake poker house ordered to close amid 'concerns' after investigation
The owners of the Magic Palace poker house in Kahnawake are planning to appeal the decision to order its doors closed on Monday. An investigation led to ' numerous concerns' about the establishment's operations.
-
Hampstead mayor calling on Liberal MP Housefather to cross floor to Conservatives
Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi is predicting that the federal Liberals could lose much of the Jewish vote in the Mount-Royal riding and go Conservative in the next federal election.
Northern Ontario
-
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
-
Far North police 'dispatch' polar bear stalking schoolyard
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
Windsor
-
Two more youths arrested for attack on teen with autism
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
-
'We’re committed to finding him': Kingsville family desperate for answers about missing man
Adam Payne, 38, has not been seen since August 2023 in the area of Cedar Creek.
-
'They don’t listen to us': Looming Loblaws boycott aims to bring food prices down
As high food prices continue to pack a punch in people’s wallets, there is a call to boycott Loblaws owned stores for the entire month of May.
London
-
Middlesex County is getting two new elementary schools. Here’s where they will be located
Nearly 1,000 new student spaces are coming to southwestern Ontario with the construction of two new elementary schools, the province announced on Wednesday.
-
'I noticed a car was coming at us really fast': Crash victim testifies about the night 8-year-old girl was run over and killed
A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young Girl Guide testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.
-
MRI wait times among the longest in the province for London, Ont. area patients
Newly released provincial data shows London and area hospitals have some of the longest wait times in the province to receive an MRI scan.
Kitchener
-
Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
-
Three die of suspected drug poisonings in one week in Waterloo Region
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
-
2,969 Waterloo Region elementary students suspended for out-of-date vaccination records
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
Barrie
-
Graffiti artist wannabe attacks Markdale neighbourhood
Five streets in Markdale bear the scars of spray paint after a random graffiti attack.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force jets soar into Collingwood airport
It's a scene reminiscent of Tom Cruise's film Top Gun, as several Royal Canadian Air Force jets soared through the sky and landed at the Collingwood airport, but it's not for a sequel; instead, the CT-155 Hawk aircraft are being retired.
-
Balaclava-clad man robs Huntsville store
Huntsville police were called after a brazen daytime robbery of a convenience store.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg hoping to have some services restored next week following cyber attack
It's believed no personal information was leaked after the University of Winnipeg was hit by a cyber attack on the weekend, however, the school is still working to get all services back up and running.
-
'This is why we're here': A Winnipeg biotech company's role in a new treatment used in Canada
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
-
3 beloved Winnipeg Beach businesses hit the real estate market
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
Calgary
-
Medicine Hat mayor pursuing judicial review after sanctions, wants to get back to work
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
-
Here’s how the City of Calgary will count the signatures to recall mayor
The City of Calgary has outlined the process for validating the petition aimed at recalling Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
-
'Like being in heaven': PALS therapy program brings joy to Calgary hospital patients
A dog therapy program organized by the Pet Access League Society is making a heartwarming difference in the lives of hospital patients ahead of the Easter long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says she's hearing Edmonton is in rocky financial patch, offers help
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
-
Poilievre rallies thousands to 'axe the tax' in Edmonton
Pierre Poilievre was in Edmonton Wednesday night to criticize the carbon tax.
-
Edmonton woman asks for action on problem intersection in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman is calling attention to what she says is a dangerous intersection in her community.
Regina
-
Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood could soon have a reduced speed limit
A mandatory 30 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit could soon be implemented in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood as part of a plan to reduce motor vehicle collisions, according to the city.
-
Recruitment of workers from other countries helped drive Sask. population to new high
Recruitment of workers from other countries have helped drive Saskatchewan’s population to a new high of 1,225,493 which is up by 30,624 in 2023. The vast majority were newcomers to Canada.
-
Inspiring Leadership Forum celebrates women of excellence
Hundreds gathered for the University of Regina’s 15th annual Inspiring Leadership Forum on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man's lawsuit is thrown out after he misses a call from court
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
-
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
-
Sask. singer belts her way to next stage of Canada’s Got Talent
Prince Albert’s Rebecca Strong wowed the judges on Canada’s Got Talent Tuesday night, earning the golden buzzer.
Vancouver
-
Influencers, promises, and populism: Prime minister woos renters in East Vancouver
The prime minister chose an East Vancouver community centre to woo Millennials and renters with an announcement Wednesday that was big on populist rhetoric but apparently light on impact.
-
'They took it all': Video shows break-in at Surrey, B.C., jewelry store
A jewelry store owner in South Surrey is devastated after his business was broken into and robbed for the third time.
-
B.C. rescuers face 'high likelihood' of failure to reunite orphaned orca with pod
The race to reunite an orphaned orca calf that’s stuck in a shallow lagoon with a neighbouring pod has entered its fifth day, and a marine scientist says the clock is ticking.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. files unexplained wealth order after seizing gold, cash and jewelry from crypto co-founder
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
-
Man found dead near B.C. trail after RCMP 'unable to locate anyone,' watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
-
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.