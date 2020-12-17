OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Public Library is ringing in the new year by waiving goodbye to late fees.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the library will no longer charge late fees for books and other materials lent out.

"Our aim is to remove barriers for customers and increase access to the library," said the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) on its website.

"Eliminating late fees should result in more OPL cardholders, better access to library resources, more circulation and greater recovery of library materials."

Instead of late fees, the library will use "moral suasion," including email reminders and grace periods, to deal with customers who don't return materials on time.

According to the Ottawa Public Library, more than 270 public libraries across North America have either eliminated or reduced late fees for library materials.

The Ottawa Public Library says items seven days and 21 past the due date will be considered lost, and a replacement fee equal to the cost of the item will be charged.

The Ottawa Public Library says the following existing fees will still apply: